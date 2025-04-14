Fitness coach says these 10 desi breakfast options are actually healthy for you: Multigrain roti to moong dal chila

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Starting your day with the right nutrition can determine how your day will go. It replenishes your supply of glucose to boost your energy levels and alertness while also providing other essential nutrients required for good health. 10 desi breakfast options that are actually healthy for you. (Shutterstock)

In a video shared on Instagram on April 11, fitness and diet coach Renuka Malik listed 10 balanced Indian breakfasts rich in protein, carbs and fats that could help kickstart your day on a nutritious and healthy note.

10 balanced Indian breakfast ideas

The video begins with Renuka enacting how most Indian women miss out on consuming a healthy diet in the morning, thinking they would feel satisfied with a carb-rich and filled-with-sugar breakfast options with no protein or healthy fats (like biscuits and tea, cornflakes, idli, etc.), eventually feeling low in energy throughout the day.

Here are the 10 breakfast options she shared that you can choose from, and she also listed the protein, carb and fat content in each meal.

1. Moong dal chila, mint chutney and curd

Protein: Moong dal, curd

Carbs: Dal, chutney

Fats: Ghee or oil

2. Two boiled eggs, multigrain roti, and veggies

Protein: Eggs

Carbs: Roti, veggies

Fats: Ghee or olive oil

3. Oats porridge, milk, chia seeds, and fruit

Protein: Milk, chia

Carbs: Oats, fruit

Fats: Chia or peanut butter

4. Paneer stuffed moong dal dosa and coconut chutney

Protein: Paneer, dal

Carbs: Dosa

Fats: Chutney and oil

5. Greek yoghurt, fruits and seeds/nuts

Protein: Yoghurt

Carbs: Fruits

Fats: Nuts, seeds

6. Besan chila, veggies, and curd

Protein: Besan, curd

Carbs: Besan, veggies

Fats: Ghee or oil

7. Vegetable upma and boiled egg or paneer

Protein: Egg/paneer

Carbs: Sooji

Fats: Tempering oil

8. Poha, roasted peanuts and boiled egg

Protein: Egg, peanuts

Carbs: Poha

Fats: Peanuts, oil

9. Ragi dosa, peanut chutney and egg

Protein: Egg and peanuts

Carbs: Ragi

Fats: Chutney and oil

10. Sprouts salad, paneer and olive oil

Protein: Sprouts, paneer

Carbs: Veggies, sprouts

Fats: Olive oil

Why is breakfast so important?

Having a nutritious breakfast is mandatory to start the day right. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, dietitian Ridhima Khamersa stressed, “Breakfast is the first meal of the day and extremely rampant to kick start our metabolism. Eating a well-balanced meal complete in all macros keeps us healthy and energetic for the day.” Here are some important benefits of adding the right amount of protein to your breakfast, per the dietitian.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.