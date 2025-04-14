Menu Explore
Fitness coach says these 10 desi breakfast options are actually healthy for you: Multigrain roti to moong dal chila

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Apr 14, 2025 11:54 AM IST

In a video, fitness and diet coach Renuka Malik shared 10 Indian breakfast options that are actually healthy and rich in protein, carbs, and healthy fats. 

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Starting your day with the right nutrition can determine how your day will go. It replenishes your supply of glucose to boost your energy levels and alertness while also providing other essential nutrients required for good health.

10 desi breakfast options that are actually healthy for you.
10 desi breakfast options that are actually healthy for you. (Shutterstock)

In a video shared on Instagram on April 11, fitness and diet coach Renuka Malik listed 10 balanced Indian breakfasts rich in protein, carbs and fats that could help kickstart your day on a nutritious and healthy note.

10 balanced Indian breakfast ideas

The video begins with Renuka enacting how most Indian women miss out on consuming a healthy diet in the morning, thinking they would feel satisfied with a carb-rich and filled-with-sugar breakfast options with no protein or healthy fats (like biscuits and tea, cornflakes, idli, etc.), eventually feeling low in energy throughout the day.

Here are the 10 breakfast options she shared that you can choose from, and she also listed the protein, carb and fat content in each meal.

1. Moong dal chila, mint chutney and curd

  • Protein: Moong dal, curd
  • Carbs: Dal, chutney
  • Fats: Ghee or oil

2. Two boiled eggs, multigrain roti, and veggies

  • Protein: Eggs
  • Carbs: Roti, veggies
  • Fats: Ghee or olive oil

3. Oats porridge, milk, chia seeds, and fruit

  • Protein: Milk, chia
  • Carbs: Oats, fruit
  • Fats: Chia or peanut butter

4. Paneer stuffed moong dal dosa and coconut chutney

  • Protein: Paneer, dal
  • Carbs: Dosa
  • Fats: Chutney and oil

5. Greek yoghurt, fruits and seeds/nuts

  • Protein: Yoghurt
  • Carbs: Fruits
  • Fats: Nuts, seeds

6. Besan chila, veggies, and curd

  • Protein: Besan, curd
  • Carbs: Besan, veggies
  • Fats: Ghee or oil

7. Vegetable upma and boiled egg or paneer

  • Protein: Egg/paneer
  • Carbs: Sooji
  • Fats: Tempering oil

8. Poha, roasted peanuts and boiled egg

  • Protein: Egg, peanuts
  • Carbs: Poha
  • Fats: Peanuts, oil

9. Ragi dosa, peanut chutney and egg

  • Protein: Egg and peanuts
  • Carbs: Ragi
  • Fats: Chutney and oil

10. Sprouts salad, paneer and olive oil

  • Protein: Sprouts, paneer
  • Carbs: Veggies, sprouts
  • Fats: Olive oil

Why is breakfast so important?

Having a nutritious breakfast is mandatory to start the day right. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, dietitian Ridhima Khamersa stressed, “Breakfast is the first meal of the day and extremely rampant to kick start our metabolism. Eating a well-balanced meal complete in all macros keeps us healthy and energetic for the day.” Here are some important benefits of adding the right amount of protein to your breakfast, per the dietitian.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
