Is Ozempic good for you? Nutritionist explains how it steals away your radiance

Drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro, which are prescription medicines for adults with type 2 diabetes, have grown in popularity among those trying to lose weight. In a recent episode of Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, Oxford-certified nutritionist, fitness expert, and food guru Suman Agarwal talked about these drugs, how they work and their side effects. According to the nutritionist, though Ozempic helps us lose weight, it also leads to muscle loss. (REUTERS)

Does Ozempic affect your health?

When asked whether the trend of taking Ozempic and Mounjaro can actually affect our health, Suman explained that the drug has ‘quite a few side effects’. “For example, when you eat food, if you have a balanced meal, it usually passes out of your stomach in three hours to the intestine,” the nutritionist explained.

However, when you take the drug, the three-hour window can get extended to four, five, or six hours. So, the food stays in the stomach for a long time. “As a result, you don't feel hungry. If you don't feel hungry, you eat less,” she added.

How does it affect your body?

According to the nutritionist, when we eat less or don't have a balanced meal, it leads to muscle loss. “If you lose weight but also lose muscle along with it, what’s the benefit? This is what happens through Ozempic,” she added. When asked whether the side effects of muscle loss will happen for sure, Suman said, “Basically, what do the injections do? Both of these are semaglutide. So, it is written on the box that there is a chance of thyroid cancer. But basically, you are playing a little with your body.”

In the video, she also explained that when someone loses weight with the help of Ozempic or Mounjaro, you can immediately notice that they have used them. How? Per Suman, it's because the glow from their face goes away. “The radiance of their face disappears,” she added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.