Thinking of Ozempic for PCOS? Dietitian suggests 5 ways to boost your GLP-1 naturally

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal condition that affects women of reproductive age. Ozempic, a diabetes medication, shows promise in improving PCOS symptoms by promoting weight loss and enhancing insulin sensitivity. According to dietitian Tallene Hacatoryan, there are safer and natural ways to boost your body's GLP-1, a hormone that helps regulate blood glucose levels. Also read | Here's how to naturally boost GLP-1 levels for healthy weight loss Eating half a cup of fermented food like kimchi can boost your body's GLP-1, as per a dietician.(Unsplash)

What is GLP-1?

She said in a recent Instagram video, “Did you know you can naturally boost your GLP-1 instead of taking drugs like Ozempic that mimic GLP-1? I am going to show you five ways to boost your GLP-1 naturally. GLP-1 is a hormone that naturally suppresses our appetite, and pharmaceutical companies are going wild over it because it is helping women with PCOS lose weight by suppressing their appetite.”

Tallene added, “But there are problems with taking a GLP-1, like 40 percent of the weight you lose is muscle not fat, and a lot of people who get off a GLP-1 start to gain all the weight back.”

Boost your GLP-1 naturally

Tallene then listed 'five natural ways to boost your body's GLP-1':

1. She said, “First and foremost, I know you have heard of berberine, take a berberine supplement: 500 to 1000 milligrams a day can boost your body's GLP-1 naturally.”

2. Eating half a cup of fermented foods like sauerkraut or kimchi can boost your body's GLP-1 too, she added.

3. Lifting weights is another natural way to boost your GLP-1, she said, adding, you should try a slow weighted workout three times a week.

4. Another way to boost GLP-1 is to have one teaspoon of cinnamon daily, according to her. “Studies show that 3 gram of cinnamon, which is 1 teaspoon, can help boost GLP-1 significantly. So, add a teaspoon to your smoothie,” Tallene said.

5. Eat your carbs last, Tallene said. “Have your proteins, fibre and fat first when you are eating a meal, and eat your carbs last as that will boost your GLP-1 by 38 percent,” she said.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.