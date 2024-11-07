Ozempic craze: A skinny solution or a weighty worry?

The word Ozempic has quickly become a buzzword in the health industry, sparking numerous controversies surrounding the use of this anti-diabetic medication. Let’s delve deeper and speak to experts. The anti-diabetic drug Ozempic has become popular for weight loss, prompting debates among celebrities like Karan Johar, Kusha Kapila and other health experts.(Photos: Adobe Stock, Instagram)

Social media influencers and celebrities have become key trendsetters, with their actions often influencing public behaviour. Recently, speculation swirled around filmmaker Karan Johar’s weight transformation, with rumours suggesting he used Ozempic. Similarly, content creator Kusha Kapila addressed a question from a social media user, clarifying that her transformation was due to “consistent workout and clean eating,” not the diabetes drug. After Maheep Kapoor criticised the misuse of Ozempic for drastic weight loss, Karan Johar clarified on his Instagram stories that his weight transformation was a result of ‘eating well and being healthy’.

Karan Johar clarified on his Instagram stories that his weight transformation was a result of ‘eating well and being healthy’.(Photo: Instagram)

Kusha Kapila's reply to a user.(Photo: Instagram)

While Johar and Kapila have firmly rejected the Ozempic claims, some well-known celebrities, including Amy Schumer, Elon Musk, Kathy Bates, and Whoopi Goldberg, have openly admitted using Ozempic or similar drugs for weight loss. However, the usage of the medication still seems debatable.

What is Ozempic and how does it work?

Originally designed to manage type 2 diabetes, Ozempic is a weekly injection that helps lower blood sugar by helping the pancreas produce more insulin. The injectable Ozempic can cost between ₹8,000 and ₹20,000 a shot.

“While medications like Ozempic offer a quick fix, they are not without its risks and side effects. It’s concerning that some individuals are turning to pharmaceutical options without addressing underlying issues such as diet, exercise, and mental health,” remarks Dr Vaishali Sharma, a laparoscopic surgeon and IVF specialist at VS Healthcare.

Ozempic is a weekly injection for Type 2 diabetes that helps lower blood sugar by helping the pancreas produce more insulin. (Photo: Adobe Stock)

According to research by the National Library of Medicine, using Ozempic can lead to an average weight loss of around 6kg in about 40 weeks.

It is crucial to understand that it is not a weight loss magic pill but a prescribed medication with specific uses and potential side effects, according to medical experts.

Many users, particularly those struggling with obesity, have achieved significant weight loss with Ozempic. However, results vary, and side effects can occur.

“Individuals who experience side effects should consider stopping the medication completely and taking other alternative weight-loss drugs that suit their diet plan and management,” says Dr Prateek Chaudhary, senior consultant of interventional cardiology at Asian Hospital.

Is hopping on the trend train advisable?

Dr Shivam Sharma, an Internal Medicine specialist at SHALBY Sanar International Hospitals, advises caution: “Social media influence should not be followed when it comes to medications. It’s essential to consult an endocrinologist before taking Ozempic or any medication.”

Using Ozempic should be based on a comprehensive medical evaluation, considering your medical history, current medications, potential side effects, and long-term health goals.

Taking the time for a professional assessment ensures you’re making an informed, safe choice—not just jumping on the trend train.

Potential side effects

Gastrointestinal or other stomach-related issues

Nausea

Vomiting

Bloating

Gall bladder stones

Increase in heart rate

According to Dr Sunita Nagpal, gynaecologist and general practitioner at Salubritas Medcentre, Ozempic face, Ozempic butt, and Ozempic hair are common issues related to this drug. The reason is sagging skin due to rapid weight loss, resulting in the appearance of ageing signs.