'You shouldn't exercise a lot to lose weight': Nutritionist explains her unusual take on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast

Fat loss is a journey that involves a lot of hard work and following certain workout and dietary guidelines. During a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, Oxford-certified nutritionist, fitness expert, and food guru, Suman Agarwal talked about dieting guidelines people should follow to lose fat. Nutritionist Suman Agarwal advised removing unhealthy foods and alcohol to lose fat. (Shutterstock)

Best diet tips for fat loss

In a video shared on April 5, Suman and Ranveer discussed how, in India, a lot of people, like those who want to lose fat, are all pre-diabetic. Suman explained that it was because India is the diabetic capital of the world. “It's in everyone's genes,” she added. Then, she listed a few diet tips for fat loss.

Here are a few tips she shared in Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast:

1. Remove the paraphernalia

Per the nutritionist, paraphernalia, which includes desserts, ice cream, chocolates, fried food, farsan (salty snacks), and papad, should be removed from your diet if you want to lose fat. Remove all of this [from your diet]. Reduce consumption of alcohol completely. And at the same time, eliminate fried or packaged food from your diet. Make it basic and consume home-cooked food.

2. Eat less and smartly

“Eat less from outside, or if you are going out, eat healthy options at restaurants,” she said. Choose smartly and don't disturb the balance of breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Proteins, carbs, fats, and fibre must be in your breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

3. Don't exercise more

Per Suman, there's another problem that is plaguing those who are very overweight. They think that they should exercise a lot to lose weight. They exercise for an hour or two and increase protein while reducing carbohydrates. [But] their weight doesn't decrease; it increases instead. Exercise has no effect. So, there needs to be a fine balance.

4. Time of exercise

The timing of exercise is also very important, Suman stressed in the podcast. “Your exercise should not be done after meals. All these ladies who go [to the gym] have the same problem. All their trainers give them time in the afternoon. How will weight loss happen by exercising at 11 o'clock?” she said.

“There are only two times for exercise - if you exercise after a heavy meal, your weight will either increase or will not decrease. You should exercise in the morning when your fat-burning capacity is the highest,” the nutritionist added.

“So eat some nuts, take a couple of dates for energy, and then do your cardio and training. And if you have to exercise at 11 o'clock, do not make breakfast protein-heavy; keep breakfast light.”

5. When to exercise while losing weight

Lastly, if you have to lose weight, lose fat, and maintain muscles, you should not eat anything before half an hour of exercise and do not do heavy training or walk after a heavy meal.

