Older adults need to skip fried foods immediately! Study shows this happens after 3 days

Sometimes even older adults have the habit of popping in some fatty foods, whether fried foods like French fries or packaged snacks like chips. It's casual and a little bit of it may not harm, right? Avoid fatty, fried junk at all cost!(Shutterstock)

It's already known how harmful fatty foods can be, but the damage for older adults can start in as little as three days. A study published in Immunity & Ageing revealed that fatty foods can start damaging the brain within three days. This goes against the long-believed understanding that brain damage takes months and years to fully show.

Fatty foods' immediate influence on older brains

If your grandkids are having junk, doesn't mean you too can take a bite. It's more harmful for you.(Shutterstock)

The research experimented on rats to understand the relationship between fatty food and brain damage. The rats were divided into two groups, one old and the other young. They were given a high-fat diet. After three days, the older rats displayed memory problems and signs of anxiety. Although the young rats, too, had the same diet, they did not show the drastic change as the older rats did.

Upon further inspection, the research found brain inflammation in areas of memory and emotions. It happened very quickly, within just 3 days after being on a fatty food diet. The researchers called it surprising as it happened even before the other characteristic physical reactions to unhealthy eating like high blood sugar, insulin issues, body inflammation or weight gain.

Older people need to be more careful

The research showed the importance of being cautious around diet for older people. Younger people can easily adjust to inflammation, but older bodies have difficulty dealing with it. This is why in the research experiment, the older rats were affected quickly, while the younger rats remained unaffected.

The researchers also saw changes in the gut bacteria in older rats, hinting at the possibility of a link to brain inflammation. It also implies another important lesson- what we eat not only affects our bodies but also our brains directly.

This is why older people need to be more careful, as even a few days of eating fatty foods can have such an immediate negative impact on the brain.

