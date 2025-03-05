What happens to your brain when you quit smartphone for 3 days? Study reveals surprising results

Can you stop using your smartphone for three days? It might sound impossible, but the benefits could change your mind. (Also read: Feeling angry, sad, existential? Science says that a smartphone detox might just be the mood reset you need; read ) Reducing smartphone use for 72 hours triggers brain changes similar to addiction.(Unsplash)

From the moment we wake up to when we go to bed, our smartphones are always there—our constant companion. Smartphones have become an extension of our bodies, making it harder than ever to unplug. But what if a short break could actually rewire your brain? Read on to find more.

How smartphone restriction affects brain

A recent study published in Computers in Human Behaviour found that avoiding smartphones for a short period can actually impact brain chemistry. Researchers conducted an experiment with young adults, asking them to follow a 72-hour smartphone detox. During this time, they could only use their devices for essential tasks like work, daily activities, and staying in touch with close family or partners.

Short smartphone breaks could rewire your brain, study links detox to mood changes.(Pixabay)

Over the three-day period, researchers conducted psychological tests and used functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) to analyze the effects of reduced smartphone usage. The brain scans revealed noticeable activity shifts in regions linked to reward and craving, showing patterns similar to those seen in substance or alcohol addiction.

While the term "smartphone addiction" (SPA) is widely used in psychological studies, experts argue that it oversimplifies the complex emotional, mental, and social factors tied to excessive phone use. Despite this debate, neuroscience has increasingly focused on excessive smartphone use (ESU) due to its connection with negative physical and mental health effects, as well as its resemblance to addictive behaviours.

Brain chemistry and addiction: What the findings reveal

For the study, 25 smartphone users aged 18 to 30 were selected. Before the 72-hour restriction, they were screened for smartphone and gaming-related issues and existing mental health conditions. Participants completed questionnaires on mood, phone habits, and cravings before their first brain scan. They then limited phone use to 72 hours. After the restriction, fMRI scans measured their brain responses to images of neutral scenes, powered-on smartphones, and powered-off smartphones.

Brain scans showed that reducing smartphone use led to changes in areas linked to dopamine and serotonin, neurotransmitters that play a key role in mood, emotions, and addiction. Researchers observed that smartphone restriction triggered effects similar to withdrawal from addictive substances or even food cravings, affecting both heavy users (ESU) and regular users (non-ESU) alike. As technology continues to evolve, understanding how smartphone habits impact brain function is essential for developing healthier digital routines.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.