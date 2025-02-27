Feeling angry, sad, existential? Science says that a smartphone detox might just be the mood reset you need; read

Feeling overwhelmed, stressed, or stuck in an endless cycle of doomscrolling? It might be time to take a break from your smartphone. A new study by the University of Texas at Austin suggests that limiting internet access on your phone for just two weeks can significantly improve mental well-being, mood, and focus. Researchers followed 467 participants aged 18 to 74, tracking their mental health and attention levels over a month-long period. The results were eye-opening: 91% of participants experienced at least one positive change, while 71% reported improved mental health, and 73% felt an overall boost in well-being. Taking a break from your smartphone can reboot your mood

Positive findings

One of the most striking findings was the effect on mood. Participants took a standard mental health survey assessing symptoms of anxiety and depression, and their responses showed notable improvements. The reduction in depressive symptoms was comparable to — or even greater than — those observed in studies on antidepressant medications. While this doesn't suggest that going offline is a substitute for medical treatment, it highlights the tangible benefits of reducing screen time. Additionally, not only did mental health improve, but participants also saw a noticeable boost in attention spans. Researchers found that their ability to focus on tasks increased significantly, with effects comparable to regaining a decade of cognitive sharpness.

The study also revealed that stepping away from the internet led to better lifestyle choices. Participants reported spending more time outdoors, engaging in hobbies, socializing, and even sleeping better. The longer they went without constant online distractions, the more these benefits compounded, creating a positive feedback loop.

How does one disconnect?

So, how can you cut back on screen time without feeling disconnected? Start small by taking short breaks, turning off notifications, or setting app limits. You can also schedule tech-free times during meals or before bed, try a digital detox for a day, or even switch to a basic phone. Finding offline activities like reading, exercising, or simply being present in the moment can help reinforce healthier habits.

While the internet is an integral part of daily life, this study proves that taking breaks from it can be a powerful tool for improving overall well-being. Maybe it’s time to put the phone down and experience life beyond the screen.