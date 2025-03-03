The secret soldiers knew: How to make your brain switch off pain like a light, without using painkillers

Imagine being severely injured on the battlefield and feeling little to no pain. It sounds impossible, right? Yet, during World War II, physician Henry Beecher observed this very phenomenon where wounded soldiers who required little to no pain relief, despite having serious injuries. What was happening inside their bodies? Scientists uncover your brain’s hidden painkiller, no pills required!(Image by Pixabay)

According to an article in The Conversation, the answer lies in the brain’s remarkable ability to regulate pain, switching it on or off depending on the situation but how does this work — and can we tap into this hidden power in our everyday lives?

Understanding pain: A brain-generated sensation

Pain is not just something you ‘feel.’ It is a sophisticated alarm system designed to protect you from harm. When you touch something too hot or cut your finger, nerve cells called nociceptors detect potential danger and send signals rushing to your brain.

The study found that when taken by surprise, your brain may amplify the pain caused by an injury.(Pexels)

Once these signals reach the cerebral cortex, pain is perceived and your body reacts by pulling away to avoid further injury but here’s the twist: the brain can also block these signals. This is why a soldier on the battlefield, driven by survival and adrenaline, might not feel a bullet wound. It is why you can sometimes hold onto a scalding dish just long enough to place it down safely before realising it is burning you.

Turning off pain: The brain’s natural painkillers

Deep in your brain lies a small but powerful structure called the periaqueductal grey (PAG). This area acts as a gatekeeper, capable of dampening or even shutting off pain signals before they reach your conscious awareness.

The PAG releases natural painkillers called enkephalins, which function much like opioids such as morphine—but without the risk of addiction. These chemicals help numb pain during extreme situations, enabling people to escape danger or push through physical hardship.

Hacking your brain’s pain management system

The good news? You do not need to be in a life-or-death situation to activate your brain’s pain-blocking system. Research suggests that certain activities can trigger the release of enkephalins and other natural painkillers -

Exercise: Regular strength training, endurance workouts, and even simple movement can reduce pain by stimulating the production of enkephalins.

Regular strength training, endurance workouts, and even simple movement can reduce pain by stimulating the production of enkephalins. Stress Management: While extreme stress can heighten pain, certain types—like controlled exposure to cold water (ice baths) or meditation—can actually boost your pain tolerance.

While extreme stress can heighten pain, certain types—like controlled exposure to cold water (ice baths) or meditation—can actually boost your pain tolerance. Pleasure and Reward: Eating delicious food, engaging in sexual activity, and other pleasurable experiences may also enhance the brain’s ability to regulate pain.

A future beyond opioids?

With chronic pain affecting millions, understanding these natural pain-blocking mechanisms is more important than ever. Recently, the FDA approved a groundbreaking new medication, Journavx, which prevents pain signals from reaching the brain by switching off nociceptors in the nervous system.

Studies suggest that mindfulness meditation reduced pain by activating brain regions associated with the self-control of pain.(Shutterstock)

This could provide an alternative to opioid medications like morphine and fentanyl, which come with significant risks of addiction. While the science of pain is still evolving, one thing is clear: our brains have an incredible ability to control how much pain we experience.

By leveraging exercise, stress management and even pleasure, we may be able to reduce our reliance on medication and take control of our own healing.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.