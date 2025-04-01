Gautami Kapoor reacts to Ram Kapoor’s 55 kg weight loss without Ozempic or surgery, reveals his true inspiration

Ram Kapoor made headlines with his dramatic weight loss in 2024, having dropped 55 kg. The actor had earlier opened up about how he 'lost weight the old-fashioned way’ amid speculation that several celebrities have undergone surgeries or used weight loss drugs. Now, his wife, actor Gautami Kapoor, in a March 31 interview with Indianexpress.com, shared insights into Ram's weight loss journey. Also read | Ram Kapoor stuns with drastic weight loss, flaunts cool new look; fans can't ‘recognise’ him Gautami Kapoor has applauded her husband Ram Kapoor for his drastic weight loss. (Instagram/ Gautami Kapoor)

‘Our daughter Sia also lost a lot of weight’

She said, “Many made memes and videos about his transformation. Anyone in his place might have been upset, but Ram loves laughing at himself. That’s a rare virtue. People don’t see the tough side of it; they only see the end result. I am proud of him for doing it. He’s gone through a lot mentally, emotionally, physically. Our daughter Sia also lost a lot of weight. In fact, she started her fitness journey before Ram, and I think somewhere she inspired him to kickstart his."

Asked if she works out with Ram or would like to in the future, Gautami said: “We used to, years ago, but now our timings and goals don’t match. He has different targets, and I have mine... It would be fun and challenging. Back then, he had incredible strength, and I was great at cardio, so we’d compete. Hopefully, we’ll get back to that soon.”

Ram Kapoor's stunning transformation in new look wows fans.

How did Ram Kapoor lose so much weight?

In a December 24, 2024 interview with ETimes, Ram had said, “Believe it or not, I did it the old-fashioned way, by changing my mindset, lifestyle and habits, without any surgery or external aids. That said, there’s nothing wrong with medical options if they help someone. For me, it was about a complete mental and physical reset... fitness isn’t about the number on the scale; it’s about feeling strong, energetic and healthy. Staying fit is a constant work in progress, and one’s life revolves around continuous improvement.”

He had added, “Today I feel like my 25-year-old self again, physically, mentally and emotionally. I can walk for 12 hours without stopping. It’s a complete turnaround from where I was... over the last six months, I pushed myself to shed 55 kgs, bringing me down to 85 kgs. The transformation is deeply personal.”