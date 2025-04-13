Hrithik Roshan's USA tour organizers hit back at mismanagement claims, call it ‘baseless’

Actor Hrithik Roshan went on a tour in US, where he visited fans in multiple cities such as Atlanta, Houston, New Jersey and Chicago. Last Saturday, he attended a meet-and-greet event in Dallas, Texas but the event turned out to be a disappointing experience for many. Several attendees were not happy with the management and complained about the experience. (Also read: 'Kids crying, $1500 wasted': Fans complain about mismanagement at Hrithik Roshan's meet-and-greet in Dallas) Hrithik Roshan recently attended a meet-and-greet event in Atlanta.

The official statement of the organizers

Now, as per a new update by News18, the organizers of the tour have responded to the allegations of mismanagement and poor crowd control at the event, calling them ‘baseless’. In a statement, they said, “These claims are baseless and done with a malicious intent under the disguise of anonymous accounts. We have real people testimony all across social media to back our claims, Hrithik has fulfilled all his obligations across the 5 cities we have visited so far.”

‘The audience turnout and feedback has been exceptional’

The statement further read, “In each location we have done anywhere between 150 to 200 pictures & meet and greets with Hrithik, who has been gracious to oblige all fans. The audience turnout and feedback has been exceptional, this is the first Rangotsav that witnessed a strength of close to 50K across ticket sales, vendors and sponsors.”

The event is managed by 3Sixty Shows. The official description on their website read, “Get ready for the most electrifying Holi celebration in Atlanta! A 6-hour extravaganza packed with local singers, DJs, dancers, fashion models, colors, and high-energy performances - and topped off by a special appearance by Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan! Be sure to join us and dont miss a chance to get a Meet N Greet opportunity with our celebrity guest Hrithik Roshan!”