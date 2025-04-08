'Kids crying, $1500 wasted': Fans complain about mismanagement at Hrithik Roshan's meet-and-greet in Dallas

Hrithik Roshan is on a tour in US, visiting fans in multiple cities such as Atlanta, Houston, New Jersey and Chicago. This Saturday, he attended a meet-and-greet event in Dallas, Texas but the attendees were not happy with the management. Many took to social media and Hrithik's own Instagram account to complain about the experience. Sophie Choudry and Hrithik Roshan during his meet-and-greet event in Dallas on Saturday.

What happened at the event?

At the event, Hrithik entertained hundreds of people with his dance moves. It was hosted by Sophie Choudry. But people were expecting more.

A person wrote that a bunch of kids were excited to perform with Hrithik on stage but were pushed away. They were shocked and disappointed and started crying on not being allowed to meet the star. Another person said, “Seeing my kid’s excitement turn into confusion and then heartbreak was devastating (She is only 10). We expected better."

Another attendee wrote, “The coordination and execution of the Atlanta show were deeply disappointing. Many of your fans invested their time and money with the hope of meeting you and taking pictures, but the experience turned out to be disheartening. Unfortunately, what we witnessed was complete chaos— small kids being pushed and even stampeded. I personally saw children caught in potentially dangerous situations, which was extremely concerning.”

Fans complaining on Instagram about the show.

A person even shared a post on TikTok, mentioning how they paid $1500 for the event and still didn't get to meet the actor. “Spent $1500 + general admission tickets for each person to meet Hrithik Roshan and I didn't even get a picture. Refused to take pictures with half the meet and greet line and turned us away even though we spent so much money. We waited 2 hours in line just to get refused?? Not to mention it was outside in such cold weather. He showed up for a 30 minute show. Waste of VIP!!! Oh yes they won't even give us a refund!! Love hrithik but this event was so unorganized even he was annoyed!!”

About the meet and greet event

The event is called Rangostav. It is managed by 3Sixty Shows. The official description on their website mentions, “Get ready for the most electrifying Holi celebration in Atlanta! A 6-hour extravaganza packed with local singers, DJs, dancers, fashion models, colors, and high-energy performances - and topped off by a special appearance by Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan! Be sure to join us and dont miss a chance to get a Meet N Greet opportunity with our celebrity guest Hrithik Roshan!”