Samantha Ruth Prabhu says she let go of 15 brand endorsements, lost ‘crores’: I now vet all my brands with 3 doctors

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu wants to make conscious choices as an actor and a public figure. The actor opened up about the responsibilities on taking brand endorsements and how she has become more careful when it comes to the alignment with her values with these brands. In a recent interview with Foodpharmer, she revealed that in the last year she has said to no to about 15 brands because she wants to make informed decisions that make positive impacts on the lives of others. (Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all smiles in new pics from Sydney Wildlife Park, replies to fan asking who clicked vacation pic) Samantha Ruth Prabhu says she is picky about her endorsements.

What Samantha said

During the conversation, Samantha said, “When I entered this industry in my 20's, the symbol of being success was basis the number of projects you have, the number of brands you endorse and how many brands want your face on their products and I was very happy that all of these big multinational brands wanted me as their brand ambassador.”

‘My younger self should apologize to my older self’

She went on to add, “But today, I realise that I couldn't be more wrong. I was almost forced to introspect on my choices and I knew I had to follow what feels right. Today, I feel that my younger self should apologize to my older self for doing all the nonsense and that's exactly why I want to appeal to my younger followers to not think that they are invincible in their 20's. I have learned the hard way that it is not! Those endorsements done a very long time ago. I’ve said no to and let go of almost 15 brands just last year and ofcourse that crores and crores of money. Now every time there is an endorsement, I now vet my brands with 3 doctors before I agree to endorse it.”

Samantha was diagnosed with myositis, an autoimmune condition, in 2022. The actor took a break from work after announcing the diagnosis, and returned with Telugu film Kushi.

Samantha was last seen in Citadel: Hunny Bunny, which also starred Varun Dhawan. The actor will next be seen in Raj & DK’s much-anticipated web series The Family Man Season 3.