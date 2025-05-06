Fans worry after seeing Samantha Ruth Prabhu in tears at event. Actor reveals what had happened

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently had an emotional moment at an event in Visakhapatnam, where she was visibly overwhelmed and broke down. A video of her crying has emerged on social media, sparking concern among fans, who are now speculating about what might be troubling her. Now, the actor has come forward to speak about the same. Also read: Fan dedicates temple to Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her 38th birthday in Andhra Pradesh; feeds orphans. Watch Samantha was last seen in the 2023 film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda and the 2024 Prime Video series Citadel: Honey Bunny with Varun Dhawan.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu tears up in Visakhapatnam?

Samantha was in Visakhapatnam for a pre-release event for her first film as a producer, Subham. A video from the event has surfaced on social media, capturing Samantha's emotional moment as she struggles to hold back tears and eventually breaks down. The video also shows a moment where Samantha is laughing, but her eyes are brimming with tears.

“She covers her tears by laughing...Sam we love you,” one fan shared, with another writing, “Her eyes are very much sensitive to light and get teary often .she had said that before in an interview”.

One comment read, “She has lots of pain in her heart, she is a true lover, He didn't deserve her, leave it Sam, live your life”.

One user shared, “Her journey be it film or life... It is full of hurdles but still she made it”.

Samantha sets the record straight

The actor later took to Instagram Stories to clarify all the buzz going around her well-being and the videos claiming that she broke down.

She said, “Thank you guys for a wonderful evening and Vizag, we are all super thrilled at the response and all the love. We are really excited about our film releasing on the 9th. I just want to set the record straight on one thing”.

“I have said this before, but I am forced to say again that my eyes are really sensitive to bright lights and they tend to water, which is why I need to keep wiping them. So there are a lot of posts and articles going around about my emotional well-being, and I just want to make it clear that it has absolutely nothing to do with my emotional state. I am absolutely fine, happy and excited at the moment, so please give it a rest. Let’s not do this all over again,” Samantha added.

Upcoming work

Samantha was last seen in the 2023 film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda and the 2024 Prime Video series Citadel: Honey Bunny with Varun Dhawan. Unfortunately, while the series was decently received, it was not renewed for a second season. She will soon star in Maa Inti Bangaram, which she is also producing under her banner, Tralala Moving Pictures. Apart from that, she will be seen in Raj & DK’s Netflix series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom. Samantha also has a hilarious cameo in her 1st production Subham, which is a horror comedy about ‘alpha male’.