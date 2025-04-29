Fan dedicates temple to Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her 38th birthday in Andhra Pradesh; feeds orphans. Watch

A die-hard fan called Tenali Sandeep has built a temple for actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Andhra Pradesh. Dedicating it to her on her 38th birthday on April 28, the fan also arranged food for orphans at what he calls ‘The Temple of Samantha’. (Also Read: Subham trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a hilarious cameo in her 1st production, a horror comedy about ‘alpha male’) Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fan build her a temple with two idols in Andhra Pradesh.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s temple in AP

A video doing the rounds online shows two busts of Samantha, one slightly bigger than the other, at the centre of the temple dedicated to her. The temple was decorated with flowers and streamers for her birthday, with Sandeep cutting a cake with the children. He also arranged for the children to have lunch there to celebrate her birthday.

The fan told the press, “My name is Tenali Sandeep. I hail from Alapadu gramam in Bapatla, Andhra Pradesh. I am a huge admirer of Samantha garu. I have been celebrating her birthday for three years now. I also put up this temple then. Every year, I ensure I feed children and cut a cake on the day. Her philanthropy inspires me, and I want to follow in her footsteps.”

Some fans in the south are notorious for looking up to their favourite celebrity like a demigod. Rajinikanth, NTR, Khushbu Sundar, Sridevi, Nayanthara, and Nidhhi Agerwal are a few celebrities who have temples. Amitabh Bachchan and Sonu Sood also have temples dedicated to them.

Upcoming work

Samantha was last seen in the 2023 film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda and the 2024 Prime Video series Citadel: Honey Bunny with Varun Dhawan. Unfortunately, while the series was decently received, it was not renewed for a second season. She will soon star in Maa Inti Bangaram, which she is also producing under her banner, Tralala Moving Pictures. Apart from that, she will be seen in Raj & DK’s Netflix series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom.