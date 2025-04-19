Khushbu Sundar receives message from hacker who took over her Twitter account; requests authorities to take action

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar revealed on Instagram that her X (formerly Twitter) account has been hacked. What’s more, she even revealed that she received a WhatsApp message from her hacker saying this. (Also Read: Khushbu Sundar flaunts glam and lean new look, gives it back to troll who called it 'magic of Mounjaro injection') Khushbu Sundar shared screengrabs of the message she received from a hacker.

Khushbu Sundar’s hacker sends her message

Khushbu informed fans a few hours ago on Instagram that her X account was hacked and that she was unable to access it. She wrote, “Hi friends, my #TWITTER @khushsundar account is hacked. I am not able to log and its not accepting my id or password. I am blocked out. Any news, updates, posts, or any activity on my twitter page is not done by in the last 9 hours. Trying to sort this out. Kindly bear and keep me posted if you see any kind of activity on my TWITTER page. See you soon on twitter. Till then, i am here.”

On Saturday evening, she posted a screenshot of a WhatsApp message she received from her hacker that read, “Hi Kushbu. I hacked your Twitter account but I don’t think your account will be of any use to us.” Posting the message, she requested authorities to take action, writing, “My office recieved this message from the hackers. This is the number of the hackers hidden in UK. @tncybercrimeoff is requested to take an action immediately.”

She posted another screenshot of the messages being shared from her X account, writing, “Hackers have been using my X account for crypto currency. I have nothing to do with these and i do not support it. Hope @tncybercrimeoff looks into this immediately.”

Not the first celeb whose social media gets hacked

Khushbu is not the first celebrity to have their social media account hacked lately. Lakshmi Manchu had also posted recently that she lost access to her Instagram account and that it was hacked. She asked fans to be wary of messages being sent from the account asking for money. A week ago, Jaaved Jaaferi’s X account was hacked, too. Trisha Krishnan and Tanmay Bhat, also lost access to their accounts after hacks recently.