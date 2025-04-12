Jaaved Jaaferi says his Twitter account is hacked, asks followers to complain

Jaaved Jaaferi says his Twitter account is hacked

In an Instagram post, Jaaferi alerted his followers about the hack and shared screenshots showing how he was unable to access his X page. The screenshot showed Jaaved getting an error as he tried to log in. The error message read: ‘Sorry we could not find your account’.

"So my X account (@jaavedjaaferi) has been hacked. I sincerely request those that are following me on Twitter to complain to X about. Saada Hack... Aetthe Rakh!! Thank you (sic)" the actor wrote in the caption, in an apparent reference to the popular song Sadda Haq from Rockstar.

Fans react

Fans commented with concern, with some wondering if the account was banned instead. “Are u sure this notification is shown when it's hacked? Cos usually you are unable to log in with your password, but here it seems like your account can’t be found,” read one comment. Another added, “All comedians are getting banned yeh tow hona hi tha sir (this was bound to happen).”

Recently, singer Shreya Ghoshal and actor Swara Bhasker's X accounts were also hacked and restored later.

Jaaved Jaaferi's recent work

Jaaved Jaaferi was most recently seen on screen in Avinash Das' Inn Galiyon Mein. The romantic drama also starred Vivaan Shah and Avantika Dassani and was released in theatres on March 14. Jaaved will next be seen in Dhamaal 4, which sees him reuniting with Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Arshad Warsi. The film will be directed by Indra Kumar.

(With PTI inputs)