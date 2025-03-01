Menu Explore
Shreya Ghoshal says her Twitter account has been hacked for over two weeks now: I've tried everything in my capacity to…

PTI | | Edited by Ananya Das
Mar 01, 2025 02:18 PM IST

Shreya Ghoshal said she can't even delete her account as she is unable to access it. See her post here.

Singer Shreya Ghoshal on Saturday said that her X account has been hacked and warned fans not to access any link sent from her profile on the microblogging site. Shreya shared a post on her Instagram handle. (Also Read | Swara Bhasker ‘back like a bad penny’ on Twitter after her account is restored; here's what happened)

Shreya Ghoshal shared a post on Instagram.
Shreya Ghoshal shared a post on Instagram.

The singer said that her X account was hacked on February 13, and she has been trying to get it restored ever since. “Hello, fans and friends. My Twitter / X account is hacked since February 13th,” she wrote.

"I have tried everything in my capacity to reach out to the X team. But there has been no response beyond a few auto-generated responses," the 40-year-old singer added.

Shreya said she can't even delete her account as she is unable to access it. "Please don’t click on any link or believe any message written from that account. They are all spams and fishing links. I will update personally through a video if the account is recovered and is safe," she added.

Earlier this year, actor Swara Bhasker's X account was hacked and was restored later.

