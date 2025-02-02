Swara Bhasker ‘back like a bad penny’ on Twitter after her account is restored; here's what happened

Social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday restored actor Swara Bhasker's account after it was "hacked" when she clicked on fake links that falsely claimed her page had been suspended. This comes after she complained on Instagram that she was ‘permanently suspended’ over a Republic Day post. (Also Read: Kangana Ranaut reveals if she is willing to work with Swara Bhasker again. Here’s what she has to say) Swara Bhasker seems happy to have gotten control over her X account after a hack.

Swara Bhasker's X account restored

"AND WE ARE BACK LIKE A BAD PENNY Thank you everyone who helped! @XCorpIndia #Unsuspended #Unhacked #Secured #ItsMe," Swara wrote on X after her account was restored.

Swara on Thursday said her X account was permanently suspended due to alleged copyright infringements over two posts she shared on Republic Day.

"Two images from two tweets have been marked as ‘copyright infringements’. Basis which my X account is locked / disabled, I can’t access it and permanent suspension has been approved by your teams," she wrote.

Swara's X account hacked

The actor, known for films such as Nil Battey Sannata, Tanu Weds Manu franchise, and Veere Di Wedding, had then shared a screenshot of the "email" she received from the team of X on Instagram and criticised the decision as "ridiculous" and "untenable".

The next day, in an Instagram post, Swara said the email that was sent "claiming suspension was fake".

"When I clicked those links my account got hacked... This is the fake email ID... Real email from X. And it’s super scary because the fake link took me to a proper ditto lookalike site of X with the logo and everything and I even filled out an appeal form that asked for govt. ID !!!

"Then I got this email which alerted me that the account had been hacked because I never delegated my account or granted access to anyone!!" she wrote alongside the screenshots of the mails.