Swara Bhasker slams Twitter for ‘permanently suspending’ her account over a ‘Republic Day wish’

Actor Swara Bhasker took to Instagram to share her frustration after her X (formerly Twitter) account was permanently suspended. The actor shared her frustration about how two of her tweets, including a Republic Day wish, were marked for copyright infringement. (Also Read: Kangana Ranaut reveals if she is willing to work with Swara Bhasker again. Here’s what she has to say) Swara Bhasker asked the team of X (formerly Twitter) to review their decision.

Swara Bhasker on Twitter account suspension

Swara posted screenshots of the notices she received from X, apart from the posts that were marked for copyright violations. She wrote, “(You can’t make this stuff up!!!!) Dear X, Two images from two tweets have been marked as ‘copyright infringements’. Basis which my X account is locked / disabled, I can’t access it and permanent suspension has been approved by your teams.”

She then detailed which of her posts were marked for violation. "One with an orange background and text in Hindi Devnagri script reading “Gandhi Hum Sharmindaa hain, Tere qaatil zinda hain” is a popular slogan of the progressive movement in India. There is no copyright violation. It is akin to urban modern folk idiom.”

Swara then questioned how a picture of her daughter can be marked for copyright infringement, “The second image marked as a violation is an image of MY OWN child with her face concealed waving an Indian flag and with writing ‘HAPPY REPUBLIC DAY India’. How can this possibly be a copyright infringement ???? Who has a copyright on my child’s likeness??? Both of these complaints are ridiculous and untenable by any rational, logical and objective understanding of any legal definition of copyright.”

The actor claimed that if the tweets were reported, it is because an attempt is being made to suppress her freedom of expression and speech, “If these tweets have been mass reported they are aimed to harass the user I.e. myself and are aimed at suppressing my freedom of speech and expression. Kindly review and reverse your decision. Thanks, Swara Bhaskar.”

Recent work

Swara was last seen in the 2022 film Mimamsa and will soon star in Mrs Falani. In 2023 she married activist and politician Fahad Ahmad. The same year she gave birth to their daughter Raabiya. Swara has been vocal about her politics through the years on X and Instagram.