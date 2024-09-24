Swara Bhasker, husband Fahad Ahmad on daughter's 1st birthday: 'Promise to make you feel loved and safe every day'

Proud parents Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad shared a sweet birthday post jointly on Instagram as their daughter Raabiyaa turned one September 23. The actor and Samajwadi Party leader shared a bunch of inside pictures from their little one's colourful and grand birthday party, and also penned a heartfelt note for her. Also read: Swara Bhasker shares pics from daughter's first Eid al-Adha Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad with Raabiyaa on her first birthday.

'Love you more than I will ever be able to express'

They wrote, “Our beating heart has turned one year old today! Happy birthday darling Raabu. You are the answer to all my prayers and I promise to make you feel loved and safe every day that I live. I have felt blessed every single day of this past year, and every day, you are more delightful than you’ve ever been! I love you more than I will ever be able to express! Now say ‘Mumma’.”

Swara on protecting her daughter

Swara, who is vocal about political and social issues on social media, had last year taken to Instagram and spoken about how she wonders if she could ever protect her daughter Raabiyaa 'if she were born in Gaza'.

The actor, who keeps posting about the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, had said, "Any new mom would know that one can spend hours staring at one’s newborn with a sense of fulfilment, peace and joy like no other. I am no different. And I’m sure like many mothers around the world that feeling when we look at our baby, is now marred by persistent dreadful thoughts that are hard to ignore."

She added, "I keep staring at the sleeping peaceful face of my baby girl wondering how I would ever protect her if she were born in Gaza and praying that she never finds herself in any such situation and then wondering what blessing she is born with and what curse those Gazan children were born under who are being killed everyday under an imprisoned sky?!?"

Raabiyaa's first proper glimpse

Earlier in June, Swara finally revealed the face of her baby girl, Raabiya. Swara, who married Samajwadi Party's Fahad Ahmed in February 2023, announced her pregnancy in June 2023. Their daughter Raabiya was born on September 23. Ever since, Swara has been sharing glimpses of her daughter in her Instagram posts but rarely reveals the baby's face.