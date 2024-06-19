Swara Bhasker finally reveals baby girl Raabiya's face; check out her adorable daughter's first pic

Check out her daughter's first pic

Swara shared a photo of her daughter sporting black and white sunglasses with a red and white clothing set. Little Raabiya sat on a chair in the garden in the photo. Alongside it, Swara wrote, "Thank you... for this super cute and super comfy set... we love it."

Swara Bhasker posted her daughter's first photo on Instagram Stories.

Raabiyaa's first Bakr-Eid

Swara had recently shared glimpses from daughter Raabiyaa's first Bakr-Eid. Taking to Instagram Stories, Swara posted a series of photos as her family get-together. Swara also shared several photos with Raabiyaa. The mother-daughter duo twinned in red and orange outfits.

Giving a glimpse of the dishes prepared by her family, Swara penned a long note. She wrote, "It was Raabu's first Bakr-Eid and @fahadzirarahmad, and I weren't in the same city, but I wanted to celebrate because I want Raabu to have the joys and blessings of both the cultures and identities she is born into."

She added, "My vegetarian parents hosted the most sumptuous dinner and my friends came with blessings, warmth and so many gifts for my baby girl. But most importantly with big hearts and with precious time. She is too small to know it now but I will remind Raabu as she grows that she was and will remain blessed to be born into such a large-hearted and loving tribe. My heart and tummy are both full! Thank you guys (folded hands, red heart and nazar emojis)."