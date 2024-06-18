Swara Bhasker shares pics from daughter's first Eid al-Adha; says her ‘vegetarian parents hosted sumptuous dinner'

Actor Swara Bhasker shared glimpses from her daughter Raabiyaa's first Bakr-Eid. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Swara posted a series of photos as her family hosted a get-together, and her friends joined them to celebrate the festival. Swara revealed that her husband, Samajwadi Party's Fahad Ahmad, wasn't in the city to celebrate Bakr-Eid with them. (Also Read | Swara Bhasker slams food blogger over ‘proud to be vegetarian’ tweet: ‘Smug self-righteousness’) Swara Bhasker celebrated Bakr-Eid with her family and friends.

Swara shares Raabiyaa's pics from her first Bakr-Eid

Giving a glimpse of the dishes prepared by her family, Swara penned a long note. She wrote, "It was Raabu's first Bakr-Eid and @fahadzirarahmad, and I weren't in the same city, but I wanted to celebrate because I want Raabu to have the joys and blessings of both the cultures and identities she is born into."

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Swara's parents hosted the get-together

She added, "My vegetarian parents hosted the most sumptuous dinner and my friends came with blessings, warmth and so many gifts for my baby girl. But most importantly with big hearts and with precious time. She is too small to know it now but I will remind Raabu as she grows that she was and will remain blessed to be born into such a large-hearted and loving tribe. My heart and tummy are both full! Thank you guys (folded hands, red heart and nazar emojis)."

Swara posted a series of photos on Instagram.

Swara also posted several photos with Raabiyaa.

Swara's family hosted a get-together.

Swara, Raabiyaa twinned in matching outfits

Swara also posted several photos with Raabiyaa. The mother-daughter duo twinned in red and orange outfits. Swara wore a red saree and orange blouse, Raabiyaa was dressed in an orange skirt and printed red skirt. In the photos, Swara was seen carrying Raabiyaa in her arms and several emojis were added to hide her face.

Sharing a picture with Raabiyaa, Swara wrote, Mumma and Raabu twinning for Eid!" In a photo, Raabiyaa was seen looking at the camera while crawling on the floor. Swara also gave a glimpse of her parents. The actor also made goofy poses in several photos. Posting a photo of Fahad, Swara wrote, "We missed you @fahadzirarahmad." A friend of Swara shared a photo of the dishes, which included both vegetarian and non-vegetarian items. The person wrote, "Table full of love! Eid Mubarak." Re-posting it, Swara wrote, "Thanks for being there."

About Swara and Fahad

Swara and Fahad got married in a court marriage in February last year. Later they held a series of wedding functions which included ceremonies like haldi, sangeet and wedding receptions in March 2023. In June the same year, Swara announced the news of her first pregnancy with Fahad. They were blessed with their first child on September 23 last year.