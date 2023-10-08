Swara Bhasker says people's shock and horror at Hamas' attacks on Israel 'seem a bit hypocritical'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that Israel is ‘at war’ after unprecedented assault by Hamas militants from Gaza. Celebs such as Gal Gadot, who hails from Israel, and others have reacted to the deadly attacks and violence on both sides. Swara Bhasker and Kangana Ranaut, are among the first few Indian celebrities, who have reacted to the ongoing conflict. While Swara slammed those, who seemed 'shocked' at Hamas' attacks, Kangana stood in solidarity with Israel. Also read: Gal Gadot reacts to Israeli-Palestine conflict, stands in solidarity with her country Swara Bhasker has spoke about the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine. (File Photo: AFP)

Swara questions people's reaction to latest violence

Swara wrote on Instagram Stories, "If you have not felt shock and horror at Israel's unending atrocities on Palestinians, the forcible occupation of Palestinian homes, the forced evictions, the bigotry and violence of settler Israelis, the murder of Palestinian children and teenagers, the decades long blockade and bombing of Gaza and civilians in Gaza, including bombing of schools and hospitals (not to mention the apartheid and occupation), then I'm afraid your shock and horror at Hamas' attacks on Israel seem a bit hypocritical."

Earlier on Saturday, Kangana Ranaut had shared on Instagram Stories that it was 'impossible to scroll through social media and not get jolted, scarred, appalled or deeply disturbed' looking at pictures of Israeli women being attacked by 'terrorists'.

What Swara said about Israel in the past

This is not the first time Swara Bhasker has criticised Israel. In 2021, she had called Israel an ‘apartheid state’ amid the escalating violence in East Jerusalem between Palestine demonstrators and Israeli forces. Following the deadly attacks, Swara had tweeted, “Israel is an apartheid state. Israel is a terrorist state. Enough said...Free Palestine.”

“The cause of Palestine and justice for Palestinians isn’t an Islamic cause... at least it shouldn’t solely be that... it is first and foremost an anti-imperialist, anti-colonial and anti-apartheid cause and that’s why it should concern us all, even non-Muslims," she had written in another tweet at the time. The actor had also shared a picture of herself from a protest in 2010. She wrote with it, “Circa 2010. Asia To Gaza solidarity March. Enroute to Gaza. Pic taken in Latakia, Syria. Dec 2010. Free Palestine.”

About the recent conflict

On Saturday, the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, resulting in the deaths of hundreds and leaving thousands wounded. The ongoing Hamas attack and military action by Israel has drawn reactions from global leaders, public figures, and celebrities. Israeli actor Gal Gadot, who is predominantly known for her work in Hollywood, is among the first few celebrities who have reacted to the ongoing situation.

