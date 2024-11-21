Swara Bhasker blasts trolls criticising her 'conservative' wardrobe post marriage, is amused at 'national debate' on it

Actor Swara Bhasker is not one to mince words. The actor is known to call out online trolls who drag her into controversies or comment on her personal life and choices. The latest example of this is her tongue-in-cheek remark against those laughing at her 'conservative' wardrobe after marriage to NCP leader Fahad Ahmad. (Also read: Swara Bhasker shares her biggest fear before marrying Fahad Ahmad: ‘Mujhe Bollywood parties mein nahi bulayenge’) Swara Bhasker was criticised for her 'conservative' clothes after marriage

Swara's reply to trolls

Swara shared a meme on herself that depicted a picture of her and husband Fahad with Maulana Sajjad Nomani. In the picture, Swara was dressed in a simple salwar-kurta with her head covered with the dupatta. The picture was juxtaposed with a glam shot of Swara from her acting days, along with the caption before-after, implying that the actor had turned 'conservative' after her marriage to the politician.

Swara shared the picture alongside other pictures of herself – two with Fahad – post marriage. In those pictures, the actor wore Western outfits like dresses and an off-shoulder gown. The actor wrote alongside, “I didn’t realise my wardrobe choices post marriage are a national cyber debate (bizarre!).. Here are more pics of me post marriage to give Sanghi vermin more fodder for their dung.”

The actor also mocked the trolls for dragging her husband and his religion into it, adding, "Im sorry @FahadZirarAhmad doesn’t fit your stereotype of a conservative Muslim husband. Lol!"

Swara's work and personal life

Swara married Fahad Ahmad, a student activist and politician, in February 2023. They welcomed the birth of their daughter Rabiya in September that year. Fahad was a member of the Samajwadi Party before he moved to Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction). He contested the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 from Anushakti Nagar constituency in Mumbai south-central.

Swara was last seen in the 2022 films, Jahaan Chaar Yaar and Mimansa. She will be next seen in Mrs Falani, which does not have a release date yet.