Swara Bhasker shares her biggest fear before marrying Fahad Ahmad: ‘Mujhe Bollywood parties mein nahi bulayenge’

Swara Bhasker had a lot of fears when she was thinking about tying the knot with politician Fahad Ahmad. Swara and Fahad got married in a court marriage in February last year. In a new interview with Couple of Things, the actor shared that she was surprised herself with the amount of fears she had before taking the big step. One of those fears included whether she will be invited to Bollywood Diwali parties. (Also read: Swara Bhasker on Justice Hema Committee report: Findings more heartbreaking as they are familiar) Swara Bhasker shared her initial fears when she was thinking about getting hitched to politician Fahad Ahmed.

What Swara said

During the conversation, Swara opened up about the time she was thinking about marriage and said, “I did not trust myself at all. I always trusted the wrong people, who mostly let me down. There was also age difference. I just thought it was not possible. It was just too much. And it was really shocking for me, because I am not someone who would care about ‘Log kya kahenge’, but I was so terrified what my parents, and friends would say if I get married.”

‘Bollywood Diwali parties mein nahi bulayenge’

She went on to add, "The most shocking thing is that I thought ki agar hum saath ho jaaye toh mujhe ‘Bollywood parties’ mein nahi bulayenge, ya Bollywood Diwali parties mein nahi bulayenge (that if we are together they won't invite me to Bollywood parties… their Diwali parties). This was actually what was coming in my mind, and I couldn’t understand why. It was shocking for me because I don’t filter my words, I don’t care about other people’s reactions, I am quite a frank person. So that was very humbling for me. I told myself internally not to deny it. ‘Its okay, you are feeling this, feel it.’”

Swara tied the knot with Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad in February 2023. A month later, they held a series of wedding functions which included ceremonies such as haldi, sangeet and wedding receptions. In June the same year, Swara announced the news of her first pregnancy. Swara and Fahad welcomed their first child Raabiyaa on September 23 last year.