Swara Bhasker’s husband Fahad Ahmad joins NCP-SCP, fielded from Anushakti Nagar

Samajwadi Party leader and actor Swara Bhasker’s husband, Fahad Ahmad, has joined NCP-SCP. He has been fielded in Maharashtra's Anushakti Nagar seat against NCP (Ajit Pawar) candidate Sana Malik. Actor Swara Bhasker married politician Fahad Ahmed in February last year.

"Samajwadi Party leader and actor Swara Bhasker’s husband, Fahad Ahmad, joined NCP-SCP. He has been fielded from the Anushakti Nagar seat against Sana Malik of NCP (Ajit Pawar)," said NCP-SCP leader Jayant Patil.

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad got married in February 2023.

"Fahad Ahmad is a well-educated young Muslim youth and has worked as an activist across the country. People want us to give a chance to such leaders. He was in the Samajwadi Party earlier but we had talks with SP and he came to our party. We gave him a ticket from our party from the Anushakti Nagar constituency," he added.

The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Friday named senior party leader Nawab Malik’s daughter, Sana Malik, as the candidate for the Anushakti Nagar assembly constituency.

Sana was named in NCP’s second list of seven candidates for the upcoming assembly elections, released on Friday. With this, the total number of candidates declared by NCP has reached 45.

“I have been nominated from Anushakti Nagar. Since the people are with us, I do not see any trouble for me. Let them field anyone,” she said after being declared a candidate.

Though Malik was expecting a ticket from the NCP, the BJP leadership is opposed to his candidature as he is under investigation for money laundering.

BJP leaders have expressed reservations about him publicly, with the party’s Mumbai president Ashish Shelar saying on Friday, “Devendra Fadnavis has clarified that Nawab Malik will not be part of the Mahayuti coalition as he is facing serious accusations.”

Malik, on his part, has prepared to contest the polls from Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar. “He will not back out even if the party does not give him the candidature,” said his close aide.

The Maharashtra assembly elections will take place on November 20. The results will be announced on November 23.