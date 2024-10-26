Mumbai: The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Friday named senior party leader Nawab Malik’s daughter Sana Malik as the candidate for the Anushakti Nagar assembly constituency, which is currently represented by her father. Sana Mailk’s candidature strengthens chances of Nawab Malik contesting the polls from the Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar constituency as an independent candidate, as the NCP is under pressure from the BJP leadership to not field him as a Mahayuti candidate from the seat. Sana Malik named Anushakti Nagar candidate, father Nawab may contest as independent

Sana was named in NCP’s second list of seven candidates for the upcoming assembly elections, released on Friday. With this, the total number of candidates declared by NCP has reached 45.

“I have been nominated from Anushakti Nagar. Since the people are with us, I do not see any trouble for me. Let them field anyone,” she said after being declared a candidate.

It was Nawab Malik who asked for Sana to be declared a candidate from Anushakti Nagar as he wants to contest from the Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar seat, which is represented by Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi, said party insiders.

Though Malik was expecting a ticket from the NCP, the BJP leadership is opposed to his candidature as he is under investigation for money laundering. BJP leaders have expressed reservations about him publicly, with the party’s Mumbai president Ashish Shelar saying on Friday, “Devendra Fadnavis has clarified that Nawab Malik will not be part of the Mahayuti coalition as he is facing serious accusations.”

Malik, on his part, has prepared to contest the polls from Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar. “He will not back out even if the party does not give him the candidature,” said his close aide.

The NCP leadership is still trying to convince the BJP to allow Malik’s candidacy, said sources in the party. “The matter is still under discussion and we are expecting a decision on it in the next two days,” said an NCP leader, requesting anonymity.

NCP president and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said, “The nominations for contesting polls can be filed till October 29. We will take the decision at an appropriate time.”