Thursday, May 02, 2024
Swara Bhasker reveals 'big difference' between Kangana Ranaut and herself: 'Every time she raised her voice only to...'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 02, 2024 10:57 AM IST

Swara Bhasker said Kangana Ranaut and her cannot be put in the same bracket just because they aren't afraid of speak out about politics.

Kangana Ranaut has had issues with many people in the Hindi film industry, one of them being Swara Bhasker, whom she called ‘B-grade actor’. The actor and BJP leader also said that Swara has had problems with her because she didn't agree with her opinions. Now, Swara has spoken about the 'difference' between herself and Kangana in the promo of her interview with In conversation with Ishan. Also read: After calling her B-grade actor, Kangana Ranaut wishes Swara Bhaskar on her engagement

Swara Bhasker has been at loggerheads with Kangana Ranaut for years now.
Swara on Kangana raising her voice

Swara and Kangana have worked together in two films – Tanu Weds Manu in 2011 and Tanu Weds Manu Returns in 2015. In her latest interview, Swara was asked about her co-star, when she clarified that while the two may openly share their political views, there was nothing common between them.

She said, “I just want to point out that a lot of people say 'Kangana and you, Kangana and you', but there is a big difference. Kangana ne jab awaaz uthai, satta ke paksh mein uthai, maine jab awaaz uthai, satta se sawal karne ke liye uthai (Every time she raised her voice only in support of the government, I always raised my voice to question those in power). ”

Swara Bhasker worked with Kangana Ranaut in Tanu Weds Manu films.
‘I like Rahul Gandhi as a leader a lot’

When asked about getting offers from various political parties to join them, Swara said in Hindi, "If you believe the media, I have gotten offers from so many parties, but there is no truth to these reports. I like Rahul Gandhi as a leader a lot. I think his vision, the issues he raises and his efforts are all great for our country. The most important thing is that any politician who talks about love in our country, I will support that."

More about Kangana-Swara spat

Kangana has gotten embroiled in a war of words with Swara on social media on several occasions. In 2021, the latter mocked Kangana for starting the feminism movement with her 2013 film Queen, and she, in turn, accused Swara of protecting movie mafias over the nepotism in Bollywood debate and proceedings of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

Speaking about Swara, Kangana in a 2023 interview with Times Now Navbharat recalled that she was good friends with her during the shoot of their film Tanu Weds Manu. She said, “During the shoot, she would walk holding my hands. I remember I styled her hair for her introduction scene. Then suddenly she had a problem with me. People who become quite liberal and tolerant, don’t like the views of anyone else. Maybe that’s what happened with her."

 

