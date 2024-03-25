'Politician' Kangana Ranaut addresses media first time since joining BJP: ‘Not new to challenges'

Kangana Ranaut is all set to embark on a new journey as she enters active politics. The actor-turned-politician wished a happy Holi to the her fans as she interacted with media for the first time since joining BJP. Kangana also shared her family's reaction after she was declared BJP's candidate for Mandi in the upcoming 2024 General Elections. (Also read: Kangana once said she'd never fight election from Himachal; old tweet resurfaces) Kangana Ranaut addresses the media in Mandi.

Kangana Ranaut recalls leaving her hometown at a young age

Kangana in her recent media interaction said, “Aapke saare darshako ko bohot bohot shubhkaamnaaye Holi ki. Mera suabhagya hai ki meri janmabhumi, mere apno ne mujhe wapis bulaya hai. Agar wo mujhe chunenge, main unki seva me tatpar rahungi. Isme koi do rai nahi hai (I wish the audiences Happy Holi. I'm fortunate that my birthplace has called me back. If the people of Mandi will elect me, I'll serve them to the best of my abilities.)"

"Main ekdum bhav vibor hoon. Aap samajh sakte hain ki mere aur mere parivar k liye kitna bhavnatmak ye din hai. Humare jo rashtriya adhyaksh hain JP Nadda ji unka main dil se aabhar vyakt karti hoon. Anurag Thakur Ji ne bhi mera bohot sahyog diya hai. Humare jo Ex-CM hai Jairam Thakur ji wo bhi mera bohot accha margdarshan karte hain. Humare je Home Minister ji hain, Amit ji, mian unki sadaiv abhaari hoon. Aur humare yashasvi Pradhan mantri jo hain unki kripa hai hum par jo itni badi responsbility mili hai (I'm extremely emotional. You can understand that this is an emotional moment for me and my family. I'm grateful to our national president JP Nadda. Union minister Anurag Thakur has always supported me. Our Ex-CM Jairam Thakur has always guided me. I'm grateful to Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi for this responsibility.)

"Challenges to humesha se aaye hain. Main chhoti umar me vyavsay k liye ghar chhod kar bahar chali gayi thi. Usme bhi mujhe kai sankato ka saamna karna pada. Isi liye ishwar ne mujhme aisi shakti aur urja di hai ki shayad ab aap logo ki seva kar saku (I am not new to challenges in life. I left home for profession a t a very young age and faced many obstacles. That's why God gave me the strength to serve my people).”

Kangana will next be seen in her directorial Emergency. She plays the role of former PM Indira Gandhi in the film.

