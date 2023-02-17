After calling her B-grade actor, Kangana Ranaut wishes Swara Bhaskar on her engagement

Actor Swara Bhasker and Samajwadi Party's Fahad Ahmad shared the news of their engagement on Thursday. Sonam Kapoor, among other celebs, attended their intimate engagement ceremony in Mumbai. On Friday, Swara's Tanu Weds Manu co-star Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to wish Swara and Fahad, and said they 'both look happy and blessed'. Swara and Fahad will marry in March. Also read: Swara Bhasker wore mom's saree and jewellery, grooved to dhol beats with Fahad Ahmad as they registered marriage

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad opted for a court marriage and said they submitted their papers on January 6 under the Special Marriage Act. A traditional marriage ceremony will take place next month. On Friday, Swara shared photos of herself and Fahad dressed in ethnic red and white looks after they exchanged garlands. She tweeted, "Three cheers for the Special Marriage Act (despite notice period etc.) At least it exists and gives love a chance… The right to love, the right to choose your life partner, the right to marry, the right to agency these should not be a privilege."

Reacting to her tweet, Kangana Ranaut tweeted, "You both look happy and blessed that’s God’s grace… marriages happen in the hearts rest all are formalities…" A Twitter user wrote about Kangana's tweet for Swara, "First positive tweet in life."

Kangana Ranaut tweeted about Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad's marriage.

Swara Bhasker and Kangana Ranaut have made news in recent years because of their alleged fued. Swara and Kangana have worked together in two films – Tanu Weds Manu in 2011 and Tanu Weds Manu Returns in 2015. In 2020, the two got into an argument on Twitter after Kangana called Swara and Taapsee Pannu 'B-grade actresses.' Kangana had said in a 2021 interview that Swara and Taapsee, who are both 'outsiders' in the film industry, deny nepotism in Bollywood to impress filmmaker Karan Johar, but still 'don't get work.' Swara had sarcastically replied to Kangana's comment on Twitter by calling it a 'compliment.' The two had also engaged in a Twitter banter a few months later, which ended with Swara telling Kangana that she loves her.

In a 2022 interview with Mashable India, Swara recalled their feud, and said, "Kangana is a frank girl, main ek frank ladki hoon, to hamne karli baat (I am also a frank girl, so we had a conversation). She expressed her point of view, I expressed mine. It's fine, it's good."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON