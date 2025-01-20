Kangana Ranaut reveals if she is willing to work with Swara Bhasker again. Here’s what she has to say

Actor Kangana Ranaut has been embroiled in a long-standing feud with Swara Bhasker for over five years, but it seems she's willing to put professionalism first. Despite their personal differences, Kangana has expressed that she's open to working with Swara again. Also read: Swara Bhasker reveals 'big difference' between Kangana Ranaut and herself: 'Every time she raised her voice only to...' Swara and Kangana have worked together in two films – Tanu Weds Manu in 2011 and Tanu Weds Manu Returns in 2015.

Kangana on working with Swara again

During a conversation with Shubhankar Mishra on his YouTube podcast, Kangana reflected on her feud with Swara.

She was asked if she is willing to work with people whose ideologies differ from hers. To which, Kangana said, “Of course. What type of question is this? So many actors I have worked with come from different ideologies. Even if I don’t like a person, I can work with them because I am not the authority on that person’s character. I can’t pass judgment on them.”

Kangana expressed her willingness to collaborate again with her Tanu Weds Manu co-star Swara when asked about the possibility of working together in the future.

She shared, “Of course we can work together. Back then, too, her ideology was different. Woh hamesha communism aur socialism ko leke uske ideas set pe bhi chalte the (She would talk about communism and socialism on set too). I have never formed a perception about an actor or any person based on their interviews. This privilege is with leftists, not with us.”

About Swara and Kangana rift

Swara and Kangana have worked together in two films – Tanu Weds Manu in 2011 and Tanu Weds Manu Returns in 2015. In 2020, an argument started on Twitter after Kangana called Swara and Taapsee Pannu 'B-grade actresses’. Kangana had said in a 2021 interview that Swara and Taapsee, who are both 'outsiders' in the film industry, deny nepotism in Bollywood to impress filmmaker Karan Johar, but still 'don't get work.' Swara had sarcastically replied to Kangana's comment on Twitter by calling it a 'compliment’. The two had also engaged in a Twitter banter a few months later, which ended with Swara telling Kangana that she loves her.

Last year, Swara reacted to Kangana getting slapped by a CISF constable at the Chandigarh airport. She said it was wrong, but it is time to look at the bigger issues of the country.