Kangana Ranaut opens up on past controversies in her life: ‘It was what men said about me’

Actor Kangana Ranaut is known for her unapologetic and candid demeanour. In a recent interview, she reflected on the controversies that have surrounded her throughout her career, saying that many of them stemmed from men making comments about her. Kangana emphasised that she finds it unfair. Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Emergency.

Kangana speaks her mind

In an interview with The New Indian, Kangana spoke about making her latest film Emergency, which delves into the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Kangana was asked about what aspects of her life she touched upon in her film, Emergency.

To which, she said, “While I was doing research for the film, people spoke about her sensational affairs, and friendships. I was appalled. I said ‘why a woman is limited to the men she has encountered in her life, in whatever capacity? It was very wrong. I have taken special care of not even going into that direction, and strictly looking at her as a Prime Minister and what she did and what she could not, where she rose and what she messed up as a story”.

Explaining her thought of not focusing on her personal life, Kangana shared, “I think it's very degrading for a woman, to be labelled as ... For example, even I have seen even in my career as an actress, most of the time my controversy is what men said about me, somebody filed a case or somebody called me a witch or, somebody said something that took over my credibility as an artist. That's not fair”.

In 2016, Hrithik Roshan registered a case against Kangana involving an exchange of emails between the two. Hrithik filed a complaint alleging that someone impersonating him was emailing Kangana using a bogus email ID. Kangana then claimed that Hrithik provided her with the email ID, and they had been communicating through the same email ID until 2014. The emails were allegedly sent in 2013 and 2014.

A few years ago, Kangana's ex-boyfriend, actor Adhyayan Suman had alleged that she made him drink her period blood. The two were in a relationship for a few months, from 2008 to 2009.

Kangana Ranaut's big screen outing

Kangana is seen in Emergency, which she has directed. Her maiden solo directorial was released on the big screen on Friday after a long delay. The biographical political thriller delves into the life of former prime minister Indira Gandhi. The film stars Kangana as late former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and details the final few years of her tenure, showing the Emergency and Operation Bluestar.

The film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Ashok Chhabra, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, Vishak Nair and Satish Kaushik in key roles. Fans will see Anupam as late politician Jayaprakash Narayan, Shreyas as young Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Mahima Choudhary as Pupul Jayakar and the late Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram.