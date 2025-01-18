Emergency box office collection day 2: Kangana Ranaut’s film mints over 5 crore

Emergency box office collection day 2: Kangana Ranaut's long-delayed maiden solo directorial hit cinemas this Friday. Despite raking in a low opening, the film is finding its pace at the box office. Also read: Emergency movie review: Kangana Ranaut's fine performance as Indira Gandhi makes this political drama bearable Emergency box office collection day 2: The Kangana Ranaut film was released on January 17. (Twitter)

Box office game

As per Sacnilk, the film registered abusiness of over ₹3.04 crore, taking the total to ₹5.54 crore. The film had an overall 13.32 per cent occupancy in Hindi on Saturday.

While the film opened low, it managed to secure Kangana her biggest opening in five years, post pandemic. Emergency opened to ₹2.35 crore on Friday. In comparison to Kangana's solo releases in the past five years, the film's opening ranks at the top. Kangana's previous film, Sarvesh Mewara's 2023 aerial action entertainer Tejas, earned ₹1.25 crore on the opening day at the domestic box office. Her 2022 action film, Dhaakad, helmed by Razneesh Ghai, earned ₹1.20 crore on day 1 at the box office.

About Emergency

The biographical political thriller that delves into the life of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, has been directed and produced by Kangana. The film stars Kangana as late former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and details the final few years of her tenure, showing the Emergency and Operation Bluestar.

The film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Ashok Chhabra, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, Vishak Nair and Satish Kaushik in key roles. Fans will see Anupam as late politician Jayaprakash Narayan, Shreyas as young Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Mahima Choudhary as Pupul Jayakar and the late Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram. After a long delay, Emergency released in cinemas on January 17.

According to a review by Hindustan Times, the political thriller “begins by tracking the events that led to the imposition of the Emergency in India in 1975. With a supporting cast like the late Satish Kaushik, Shreyas Talpade, and Anupam Kher, the film’s treatment feels like a political science lesson”.