‘More drama’ with Swara Bhasker's Twitter account; actor says she's been hacked

A day after Swara Bhasker called out X (formerly Twitter) for permanently suspending her account over copyright infringement, she posted an update on Instagram that she has been hacked. The actor shared screenshots of updates she received from team X. (Also Read: Swara Bhasker slams Twitter for ‘permanently suspending’ her account over a ‘Republic Day wish’) Swara Bhasker posted screenshots of the latest updates she received from X.

Swara Bhasker gets hacked

Swara posted on her Instagram and wrote, “And now… my Twitter/ X account it would seem HAS BEEN HACKED!” She also shared a bunch of notes, the first of which reads, “More drama with my X account.” In another note, she shared that she was locked out of her X account on January 30 following a copyright violation charge. But when she tried to access the account, she was told that the two factor authentication was turned off.

What’s more, Swara claims that she received an email about an unknown person receiving a delegation invite from her account on January 31. This means the new account can now send DMs, create lists and groups, apart from post from her account. She wrote, “I have not sent anyone such an invitation. The blue tick verified account @ReallySwara is still visible on X but I now have no access to it. It seems my account has been hacked.”

What happened

On Thursday, Swara wrote on Instagram that her X account was suspended over a Republic Day wish. “(You can’t make this stuff up!!!!) Dear X, Two images from two tweets have been marked as ‘copyright infringements’. Basis which my X account is locked / disabled, I can’t access it and permanent suspension has been approved by your teams,” she wrote, adding, “If these tweets have been mass reported they are aimed to harass the user I.e. myself and are aimed at suppressing my freedom of speech and expression.”

One of the tweets reported for violation featured a picture of her daughter with Republic Day wishes. The other read ‘Gandhi Hum Sharmindaa hain, Tere qaatil zinda hain,’ a popular slogan of the progressive movement in India. Swara was last seen in the 2022 film Mimamsa and will soon star in Mrs Falani.