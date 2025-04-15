Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Khushbu Sundar flaunts glam and lean new look, gives it back to troll who called it 'magic of Mounjaro injection'

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Apr 15, 2025 08:49 PM IST

Actor Khushbu Sundar posted pictures of her transformation on social media, but when a troll speculated why she lost weight, here's how she responded.

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar seemed pumped to show off her new look on her X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram but was miffed at a troll who tried to speculate on her weight loss. She gave a fitting reply to speculation that it was due to an injection and had this to say. (Also Read: Khushbu Sundar's daughter Avantika Sundar says parents never offered to launch her: ‘But I can’t do it all on my own')

Khushbu Sundar posted pictures in a green sequinned dress on social media, only to receive criticism from a troll.
Khushbu Sundar posted pictures in a green sequinned dress on social media, only to receive criticism from a troll.

Khushbu Sundar hits back at troll

Khushbu posted pictures on her social media looking fit and healthy in a green sequinned dress while sporting subdued makeup and crimped hair. Posting the pictures, she wrote, “Back to the future! (green heart emoji) #greenwithenvy #trendy #transformation #goodhealth #lovingit #Green #GlamourSlam.”

While most fans left supportive comments under her post, one troll wrote, “Magic of Mounjaro injection. Let your followers know that so they can get themselves injected too.” She re-tweeted the accusation, replying, “What a pain people like you are. You guys never show your faces becoz you know you are ugly from within. I pity your parents.”

Khushbu is not the first celebrity who has focused on health to be accused of taking weight loss injections. Karan Johar and Ram Kapoor were recently accused of the same and had to clarify that they did not use any alternate methods to lose weight.

Recent work

Khushbu starred in the Tamil film Nesippaya this year, apart from the TV show Sarojini. Khushbu is also a member of the National Commission for Women and is vocal about issues of women's and children's welfare and rights in India.

Other than that, she actively promotes her husband, director Sundar C’s films. Sundar is currently shooting for Mookuthi Amman 2 with Nayanthara, and his film Gangers will be released soon. Recently, the actor put rumours to the rest of Nayanthara, causing issues on the film’s set. Khushbu and Sundar’s daughter Avantika will soon debut on-screen.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Khushbu Sundar flaunts glam and lean new look, gives it back to troll who called it 'magic of Mounjaro injection'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On