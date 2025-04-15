Khushbu Sundar flaunts glam and lean new look, gives it back to troll who called it 'magic of Mounjaro injection'

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar seemed pumped to show off her new look on her X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram but was miffed at a troll who tried to speculate on her weight loss. She gave a fitting reply to speculation that it was due to an injection and had this to say. (Also Read: Khushbu Sundar's daughter Avantika Sundar says parents never offered to launch her: ‘But I can’t do it all on my own') Khushbu Sundar posted pictures in a green sequinned dress on social media, only to receive criticism from a troll.

Khushbu Sundar hits back at troll

Khushbu posted pictures on her social media looking fit and healthy in a green sequinned dress while sporting subdued makeup and crimped hair. Posting the pictures, she wrote, “Back to the future! (green heart emoji) #greenwithenvy #trendy #transformation #goodhealth #lovingit #Green #GlamourSlam.”

While most fans left supportive comments under her post, one troll wrote, “Magic of Mounjaro injection. Let your followers know that so they can get themselves injected too.” She re-tweeted the accusation, replying, “What a pain people like you are. You guys never show your faces becoz you know you are ugly from within. I pity your parents.”

Khushbu is not the first celebrity who has focused on health to be accused of taking weight loss injections. Karan Johar and Ram Kapoor were recently accused of the same and had to clarify that they did not use any alternate methods to lose weight.

Recent work

Khushbu starred in the Tamil film Nesippaya this year, apart from the TV show Sarojini. Khushbu is also a member of the National Commission for Women and is vocal about issues of women's and children's welfare and rights in India.

Other than that, she actively promotes her husband, director Sundar C’s films. Sundar is currently shooting for Mookuthi Amman 2 with Nayanthara, and his film Gangers will be released soon. Recently, the actor put rumours to the rest of Nayanthara, causing issues on the film’s set. Khushbu and Sundar’s daughter Avantika will soon debut on-screen.