Khushbu Sundar busts rumours of Nayanthara disrupting Mookuthi Amman 2 shoot: ‘Please loosen up, she is professional’

Recently, there was talk of trouble on the set of director Sundar C’s Mookuthi Amman 2. There was buzz that lead actor Nayanthara had disrupted shooting in Chennai, and the filmmakers were considering replacing her with Tamannaah Bhatia. Khushbu Sundar took to X (formerly Twitter) to bust the rumours. (Also Read: Test trailer: Nayanthara, R Madhavan, Siddharth give it all for their dreams, passion in ultimate game of life, choices) Khushbu Sundar and Nayanthara at the launch of Mookuthi Amman 2.

Khushbu Sundar busts rumours of rift on Mookuthi Amman 2 set

Khushbu stated that ‘too many unwanted rumours’ were floating around about Mookuthi Amman 2, but that shooting was underway as planned. She wrote, “To all the wellwishers of #SundarC Sir. Too many unwanted rumors are floating about ##MookuthiAmman2 . Please loosen up. Shoot is underway smoothly and going as planned.”

The actor-politician also wrote of how Sundar and Nayanthara were professionals and that they were ‘more than happy’ she was reprising the titular role. “Everyone knows Sundar is a no nonsense person. #Nayanthara is a very professional actor who has proved her worth. More than happy to have her play a role she has reprised in the past,” wrote Khushbu.

Khushbu also stated that everything ‘happens for good’ without explaining why, adding, “These rumors are like "drishti edutha maadhiri". All that happens, happens for good. Your goodwill, blessings and love is all that we count upon. Thank you for always being with us. So relax, and look forward to yet another blockbuster by the King of Entertainment.”

What was rumoured to have happened

Earlier this week, Hindu Tamil reported that Nayanthara fought with an assistant director on set over a costume. Sundar, who was angered by this, reportedly decided to halt the shooting in Chennai. The report also claimed that there was talk of Nayanthara being replaced by Tamannaah. It also stated that producer Ishari K Ganesh ‘spoke to Nayanthara to settle the issue’. Khushbu’s post was to clarify that all is well on set.

Sundar took over directing duties from RJ Balaji for the sequel of the 2020 film Mookuthi Amman. Urvashi, Duniya Vijay, Regina Cassandra, Yogi Babu, Abhinaya and Meena also star in the film produced by Vels Film International, Avni Cinemax, Rowdy Pictures and Ivy Entertainment.