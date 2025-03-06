Nayanthara attends movie launch after years; fasts to play Goddess in Sundar C's Mookuthi Amman 2. Watch

Actor Nayanthara surprised fans on Thursday when she attended the launch of her next film, Mookuthi Amman 2, in Chennai. The actor is known for not attending any film events or promotions; she even skipped the promotions of her Bollywood debut, Jawan, with Shah Rukh Khan. So, many were shocked to see her there. (Also Read: Nayanthara pens note, asks fans to stop calling her Lady Superstar: ‘Titles can sometimes create image that…’) Dhivyadharshini, Khushbu Sundar, Meena, Nayanthara and Regena Cassandrra at the launch of Mookuthi Amman2.

Nayanthara attends Mookuthi Amman 2 launch

On Thursday, pictures and videos of Nayanthara at the launch of Mookuthi Amman 2 began doing rounds on social media. Dressed in a red and gold saree, the actor attended the pooja ceremony and even gave her first shot for the film.

Other videos show her posing for pictures with Dhivyadharshini ‘DD’ Neelakandan, Khushbu Sundar, Meena and Regena Cassandrra. When Khushbu too posted a selfie they all took on Instagram, writing, “And we roll,” Regena commented, “Amman 1 2 3 and weeee…Setting out on a beautiful journey.”

Nayanthara fasts to play Amman

The new film is a sequel to Nayanthara’s hit 2020 film Mookuthi Amman. However, Sundar C takes over directing duties from RJ Balaji for the sequel. The film sees Nayanthara play the titular Goddess. Producer Ishar Ganesh even revealed at the launch that the actor was fasting to play the role.

He said, “Director Sundar C came up with the script for Mookuthi Amman 2 in 30 days. I haven’t heard a script like this before. Nayanthara is fasting for a month to play Amman. The film’s budget will be more than ₹100 crore, and it’s going to be extraordinary.” Ivy Entertainment and Vels Film International are producing the film.

Nayanthara, Sundar C about Mookuthi Amman 2

Nayanthara’s film will also star Regena, Yogi Babu, Urvashi, Garuda Ram, Ajay Ghosh and Duniya Vijay in key roles. It will be released in Hindi as Maha Shakti and have a stand-alone story. Nayanthara expressed excitement for the film and said, “Playing this role is more than just a performance—it’s an emotion. Mookuthi Amman 2 carries a power beyond cinema, and with Sundar sir’s vision, we are bringing a story that will leave an impact on every audience member. I’m thrilled to be part of this grand journey.”

Sundar stated that he’s looking to make a film that transcends regional boundaries, “I believe in making films that entertain, engage, and leave an impact. With Mookuthi Amman 2, we are taking everything to the next level—bigger action, deeper rooted storytelling, and a visual grandeur like never before. This is a film that will truly transcend regional cinema and connect with audiences across India and globally. With Nayanthara leading this franchise, the journey has just begun.”