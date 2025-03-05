Nayanthara pens note, asks fans to stop calling her Lady Superstar: ‘Titles can sometimes create image that…’

Actor Nayanthara has penned a note for her fans, asking them to call her by name and not Lady Superstar. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, Nayanthara said that while titles and accolades "are priceless", but "they can sometimes create an image that separates us from our work". She also expressed her gratitude to fans for their "unconditional love and affection". (Also Read | ‘We were trying to get Nayanthara, Manju Warrier for Sacred Games’, shares Anurag Kashyap) Nayanthara called Lady Superstar a valuable title.

Nayanthara expresses gratitude to fans

In her letter, Nayanthara wrote, "To my dearest fans, esteemed members of the media, and the film fraternity, Vanakkam. While thanking all my sources of happiness and success for my journey as an actress, I sincerely hope this note finds you and your families in the best of health and happiness."

Nayanthara calls Lady Superstar a ‘valuable title’

The actor said that her fans have always been there for her. "My life has been an open book that has always found its adornment with your unconditional love and affection. Be it the pat on my shoulder during my success or extending your hand to lift me during hardships, you have always been there for me. Many of you have graciously referred to me as 'Lady Superstar', a title born out of your immense affection. I owe you all a lot for crowning me with such a valuable title," she added.

Nayanthara on titles and accolades

Nayanthara wrote that her name is closest to her heart. "However, I humbly request you all to call me 'Nayanthara'. This is because I feel that the name is what I hold closest to my heart. It represents who I am—not just as an actor but as an individual. Titles and accolades are priceless, but they can sometimes create an image that separates us from our work, our craft, and the unconditional bond we share with you—the audience," Nayanthara continued.

Nayanthara thanks her fans

She said that cinema keeps fans united. "I believe we all share the language of love that keeps us connected beyond all limits. While the future might be unpredictable for all of us, I'm so happy that your unfading support will remain constant, and so will my hard work to entertain you. Cinema is what keeps us united, and let us keep celebrating it together. With love, respect, and gratitude, Nayanthara," concluded her note. She captioned the post, “Nayanthara will always be and only Nayanthara.”

About Nayanthara's films

Nayanthara has joined the cast of Mahesh Narayanan's much-anticipated Malayalam film, tentatively titled MMMN. This project will bring Mohanlal and Mammootty together on screen after 16 years. She will also be seen in Rakkayie, a period-action drama directed by Senthil Nallasamy. The film is produced by Drumstick Productions and Movieverse Studios, with music composed by Govind Vasantha and cinematography by Gautham Rajendran.