Test trailer: Nayanthara, R Madhavan, Siddharth give it all for their dreams, passion in ultimate game of life, choices

Nayanthara, R Madhavan, and Siddharth are all set to entertain fans with their upcoming film Test. The makers have released an intriguing trailer, offering a glimpse into how their choices in the ultimate test of life will define them as either heroes or villains. Test trailer: Madhavan Nayanthara and Siddharth in a still from the Netflix film.

Test trailer

On Tuesday, Netflix took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared the trailer of Test. The video begins with Nayanthara introducing her childhood friend and cricketer, played by Siddharth, to her husband, a scientist portrayed by Madhavan. However, she introduces him as someone who runs a canteen. The trailer further explores how Madhavan and Nayanthara navigate the struggles in their marriage while dedicating themselves to their careers and how Arjun (Siddharth) tries to balance his personal and professional life. With their lives intertwined, every move, every sacrifice, and every ambition hurtles them towards a defining moment in the ultimate test of life.

Sharing the video, the platform wrote, "TEST trailer out now. How far will they go for their dreams? Only a TEST will tell. Watch TEST, starring @ActorMadhavan, Nayanthara, and Siddharth, out 4 April in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, only on Netflix!"

Fans expressed their excitement for the film. One comment read, "Expecting a solid performance from Nayan." Another wrote, "Madhavan is not simply acting; he is just living in that character. Pure goosebumps overloaded." Another comment read, "Another masterpiece from Madhavan sir."

On playing Saravanan, R Madhavan said, "Just as my character in TEST is dedicated to his pursuit of scientific breakthroughs, I revel in trying to bring authenticity to the roles I have the privilege to play. TEST captures the relentless pursuit of excellence and the sacrifices made to protect one’s legacy. Collaborating with this fantastic team and my bro and debut director S. Sashikanth has been an incredible journey, and my experience with Netflix has always been super delightful and charmed. I cannot wait to see how audiences react to this film and to Saravanan as a character."

For Siddharth, portraying Arjun was a journey of passion and challenge. "Cricket has been a love, a passion, and in TEST, it becomes the very heartbeat of my character’s journey. My character lives and breathes the sport, but beyond the game, he faces choices that challenge his very core. Every decision comes with a price, and that’s what makes this journey so compelling. It’s been an honour to be part of this intense, layered story, and to have been involved since its inception makes it even more special. I am excited to introduce Arjun to audiences across the world," he said.

Reflecting on her role as Kumudha, Nayanthara shared, "Some stories stay with you, and TEST is one of them. My character is someone who loves deeply, fights silently, and carries the weight of choices that change everything. Stepping into her world was both challenging and deeply rewarding. The trailer has just dropped, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience this journey. My relationship with Netflix continues to grow, and I am excited for viewers everywhere to see Kumudha’s story."

About Test

Helmed by S Sashikanth, Test stars R Madhavan, Nayanthara, Siddharth, and Meera Jasmine, with Kaali Venkat, Nassar, and Vinay Varma in supporting roles. It marks Sashikanth's directorial debut and Jasmine's return to Tamil cinema after a 10-year hiatus. Produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra under YNOT Studios, the film is scheduled to be released on Netflix on 4 April.