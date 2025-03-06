R Madhavan, Nayanthara, Siddharth to star in Netflix's first original Tamil release of 2025. Check out TEST poster here

Netflix will present TEST, a powerful drama that weaves together the lives of three individuals, each grappling with life-changing choices against the backdrop of a cricket match, on April 4. This Tamil film features actors R Madhavan, Nayanthara, Siddharth, and Meera Jasmine. (Also Read | R Madhavan breaks silence on rumours that he chats with young girls on Instagram. Here’s what he has said) TEST will release on Netflix next month.

The film marks Netflix's first original Tamil release of 2025. The makers took to social media to share the poster of the film. In TEST, the characters are forced to confront moral dilemmas that extend beyond the cricket field, testing their resilience, ambition, and willingness to sacrifice for their dreams.

With stakes that transcend the game itself, the film delves into what happens when one moment, one decision, has the power to change everything. S Sashikanth is making his directorial debut with the film.

In a press note, Sashikanth shared his thoughts on the film and said, "Having nurtured stories as a producer for years, stepping into the director's chair for TEST was both exhilarating and deeply personal."

He added, "This film is about resilience, the weight of choices, and how life itself is the greatest test of all. Bringing together R. Madhavan, Nayanthara, and Siddharth -- three powerhouse performers -- for the first time made this journey even more special. I'm grateful to YNOT Studios, Netflix, and my incredible team for bringing this vision to life. Excited for the world to watch TEST unfold."

Monika Shergill, Vice-President of Content at Netflix India, expressed excitement about the film, saying, "TEST marks our first Tamil original feature film of 2025. It's a deeply compelling drama thriller that tests the moral thresholds of its three protagonists."

In TEST, the line between hero and villain is blurred as each character's fate hinges on a pivotal decision.