Khushbu Sundar's daughter Avantika Sundar says parents never offered to launch her: ‘But I can’t do it all on my own'

In the world of films, she would be seen as a ‘nepo kid’ but she is clear that she is not going to let that hinder her acting debut. Avantika Sundar, daughter of the renowned film couple, actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar and director-actor Sundar C, has her sights set firmly on tinsel town and will be making her debut on screen soon. “My parents have not told me what not to do in my film career except to do what’s comfortable for me and what is best for me,” Avantika tells Hindustan Times in an exclusive tete-a-tete. Avantika Sundar is set to debut in films soon.

Avantika on parents' support

Khushbu Sundar and Sundar C are extremely well established in the Tamil film industry with both leading successful careers in the film world. Did Avantika think at any point that it should have been her parents who launched her since they owned a production house? “No, very honestly, I never thought that my parents should launch me. Personally, I didn’t want that, but I would also be lying if I said I’ll just wait for someone to come approach me or I’ll do it on my own. I think it would be wrong of me not to acknowledge that I have a leg up in the film industry thanks to who my parents are. Asking my mom to at least connect me with industry people is what I can do,” says the eldest daughter of Khushbu, who quickly adds, “My parents didn’t offer to launch me either. The thought is that I should do it on my own and, I do want to make it on my own. But yes, I do need help with getting connected to people since I have that advantage. And it would be wrong of me to say that I did it on my own - it wouldn’t be possible without their support.”

Avantika on the height disadvantage

While Avantika, who went to acting school in London, is open to working in any Indian language and only sees good scripts that she can do justice to as a criterion, she acknowledges that her height of 5’11” was a concern. “I waited a long time to make my acting debut because of my height. I was very conscious of the fact that I was really tall, and I didn’t necessarily fit into that ‘mould’ of how an actress should look. As a teenager, I used to be frumpy, a little overweight and wore specs. And I used to look at all these beautiful actresses on screen and felt I would fail. But the pandemic changed my perspective. I had gotten injured and was recouping, and the time I had to reflect gave me a fresh new perspective. I decided to become the best version of myself and pursue my dream,” smiles Avantika.

She hasn’t set any boundaries or rules for herself as to what she would do or not do on screen unlike many newcomers. But ask her if she had any particular kind of roles in mind given how OTT too has changed the entertainment landscape in India and Avantika smiles and says, “Very selfishly, I see myself doing everything! I fully acknowledge that it’s a selfish answer, but I don't think I want to limit myself to any particular roles/s. I think that could be dangerous in the sense that, as an actor, you kind of get comfortable in a zone and stick to it. I want to do absolutely anything and everything as long as it’s something that speaks to me.”

On advice from parents

But how mentally prepared was she to navigate the film industry here, which functions so differently from the West? “The one thing my parents did talk to me about was the fact that there would be a lot of scrutiny because of who they are. And I think that’s completely fair, and I am prepared for that. The main reason I went to drama school was to be prepared for that level of scrutiny. I also wanted to get over being introverted and shy because I was very self-conscious, and someone taking a pic of me would terrify me. And drama school really forces you to cover all this while honing your craft. Having been in front and behind the camera at school also taught me that everyone on set was important,” explains Avantika.

When one’s parents are as successful as hers in the film, the pressure of the need to succeed weighs heavily on a son/daughter making his/her debut. “I do have that thought in my mind. But I can’t say that I’ll be as successful or more than them. I sure can hope and try my very best, and hopefully, I get there. Don’t get me wrong, I am terrified of failing. I am. But I’ve been lucky where I’ve grown up with friends and family where they say if you’ve tried your best and to the best of your abilities, then that’s all that’s important. I am someone who believes that how the audience perceives you is very important. In a sense, if they like you, they like you, which leads to more opportunities and success. Today, the audience is very smart and very vocal about their opinions, and I respect that. So, failure does terrify me, but as I said, I have an amazing support system.”

As she signs off, Avantika Sundar shows her wisdom beyond her age when she says, “Cinema is a very unpredictable industry, and I say that for everyone, including actors. You can be successful one day, and the next day, you’re not. Or, off the bat, you are nobody. Personally, I want to act for as long as I can and give it my best every single time.”