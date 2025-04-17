Menu Explore
Lakshmi Manchu reveals hacked Instagram with a hilarious message for fans: 'If I need money, I will ask you directly'

ByRiya Sharma
Apr 17, 2025 05:30 PM IST

Lakshmi Manchu penned a quirky message to reveal that her Instagram account was hacked. Here's what she wrote.

Popular Telugu actor Lakshmi Manchu’s Instagram stories recently featured her photo alongside a series of fake reports and messages urging people to invest money. She later took to X to inform her fans that her Instagram account had been hacked, sharing the news with a quirky message. (Also Read: Lakshmi Manchu says Rhea Chakraborty didn't charge a penny to walk for Teach For Change: ‘She believed in the cause’

Lakshmi also posted on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "My Instagram has been hacked. Kindly do not engage with anything that appears on my stories. If I need money, I will ask you directly — not on social media 😂. Will tweet once I get it all back in order..." She further shared a WhatsApp screenshot and wrote, "And they got to my number too! Wow! This is very scary!"

Fans expressed concern for her safety. One user commented, "This looks like a classic phishing scam! They’re likely using your name from your WhatsApp settings to make it seem legit. Attempts to steal your info. Stay safe!" Another said, "Be careful with this Nigerian person." A third added, "Stay safe akka!"

Lakshmi recently made headlines after breaking down in tears upon reuniting with her brother Manoj during her annual fundraising fashion show for Teach For Change in Hyderabad. In a video posted by a paparazzo, Manoj was seen sneaking up on Lakshmi and holding out his arms to hug her. As soon as she saw him, Lakshmi looked surprised and then broke into tears. Manoj and his wife, Bhuma Mounika, consoled her and wiped her tears as she thanked them for coming. Later, when Telugu 360 asked him why his sister cried, Manoj joked, “We haven't met in a while. She felt bad that I turned up late.”

Lakshmi Manchu’s recent and upcoming work

Lakshmi was last seen in the Malayalam action thriller Monster, which also featured Mohanlal, Honey Rose, Siddique, Sudev Nair, K. B. Ganesh Kumar, Lena, Johny Antony, and Jagapathi Babu in a cameo appearance. She will next be seen in the medical psychological thriller Daksha – The Deadly Conspiracy. Directed by Vamsee Krishna Malla, the film also stars Siddique, Samuthirakani, Viswant, Chitra Shukla, Mahesh, and Viren Thambidorai. The release date is yet to be announced.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Lakshmi Manchu reveals hacked Instagram with a hilarious message for fans: ‘If I need money, I will ask you directly’
