L2 Empuraan box office collection day 14: Mohanlal's film puts Sikandar in shade, mints over 102 crore

L2 Empuraan box office run

According to Sacnilk, the film collected ₹1.15 crore on its second Wednesday (day 14), taking the total to ₹102.35. L2: Empuraan had an overall 13.77 per cent occupancy in Malayalam on Wednesday.

On day 14, the box office business saw a slight dip of 16.13%, following a day 13 collection of ₹1.30 crore, indicating a modest slowdown in the film's revenue stream. On day 12, the film registered business of ₹1.55 crore and raked in ₹3.85 crore on day 11. On the tenth day of its release, the film saw a business of ₹3.35 crore.

The Malayalam film is holding its own against Salman Khan's Sikandar, giving the Bollywood biggie a run for its money and proving to be a strong competitor at the box office.

Sikandar's box office earnings have continued to plummet, with the film collecting ₹4.75 crore on its second Sunday (day 8), followed by ₹1.75 crore on day 9, and ₹1.50 crore on day 10. Starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, the Hindi film, which released on March 30, has been on a steady decline, showing no signs of reversal.

About L2 Empuraan

The film is the second instalment in the Lucifer franchise. L2 Empuraan tells the story of Stephen Nedumpally, aka Khureshi Ab’raam’s (Mohanlal) return to Kerala when he finds out his brother, CM Jathin Ramdas (Tovino Thomas) has allied with an extremist called Baldev (Abhimanyu Singh). Stephen takes a break from bringing down drug cartels to focus on issues at home. His right-hand man, Zayed Masood (Prithviraj), and sister, Priyadarshini (Manju Warrier), have something personal at stake.

Several scenes from the film were chopped and tweaked, as were names, after scenes depicting the 2002 Gujarat riots were criticised. The film’s team has also faced ED raids and been sent IT notices in various cases.