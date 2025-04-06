Malavika Mohanan hits back at fan pointing out 33 year age gap between her and Mohanlal: ‘Stop judging people’

Actors Mohanlal and Malavika Mohanan will soon share the screen in Hridayapoorvam, directed by Sathyan Anthikad. Malavika recently put up a post on Instagram, announcing that she wrapped up the film's first schedule. When a fan pointed out the 33-year age gap between them, here’s how she responded. (Also Read: Malavika Mohanan talks about her recent work and The Raja Saab with Prabhas) Mohanlal and Malavika Mohanan will soon star together in Hridayapoorvam.

Malavika Mohanan on age gap with Mohanlal

A fan commented on Malavika’s post that Mohanlal was ‘desperate’ to play a role not fit for his age by playing her ‘love interest’. They wrote, “65 year old man playing the love interest of a 30 year old. What is with these veteran actors desperate to play roles that don't fit their ages?” Mohanlal is 64 and Malavika is 31. She hit back, asking them who said she was romancing Mohanlal in the film, “who told you it’s a love interest? Stop judging people and a film with your half baked baseless assumptions.”

A screengrab of Malavika Mohanan's comment.

Announcing that she had wrapped up her first schedule of Hridayapoorvam, calling the experience ‘beautiful, warm, wholesome, heartwarming.’ She also wrote, “Learned so much from the stalwarts- Mohanlal sir & Sathyan Sir. Just watching them, having them guide me, seeing how they bring cinematic magic to life, and all of this they do with so much of dignity and respect and grace.” Malavika posted candid pictures taken during the film’s shoot at the ‘hills and tea estates’ of Thekkady in Kerala.

Recent work

In 2024, Malavika starred in the Tamil film Thangalaan and the Hindi film Yudhra. She will soon share the screen with Prabhas in the Telugu film The Raja Saab and Karthi in the Tamil film Sardar 2, apart from Hridayapoorvam in Malayalam.

Mohanlal was recently seen in Prithviraj Sukumaran’s L2 Empuraan, which is the highest-grossing Malayalam film. Apart from Hridayapoorvam, he will star in Thudarum and Vrushabha in Malayalam and play a cameo in the Telugu film Kannappa.