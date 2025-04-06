Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Malavika Mohanan hits back at fan pointing out 33 year age gap between her and Mohanlal: ‘Stop judging people’

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Apr 06, 2025 02:45 PM IST

Mohanlal and Malavika Mohanan are acting together for the first time in Hridayapoorvam, directed by Sathyan Anthikad. 

Actors Mohanlal and Malavika Mohanan will soon share the screen in Hridayapoorvam, directed by Sathyan Anthikad. Malavika recently put up a post on Instagram, announcing that she wrapped up the film's first schedule. When a fan pointed out the 33-year age gap between them, here’s how she responded. (Also Read: Malavika Mohanan talks about her recent work and The Raja Saab with Prabhas)

Mohanlal and Malavika Mohanan will soon star together in Hridayapoorvam.
Mohanlal and Malavika Mohanan will soon star together in Hridayapoorvam.

Malavika Mohanan on age gap with Mohanlal

A fan commented on Malavika’s post that Mohanlal was ‘desperate’ to play a role not fit for his age by playing her ‘love interest’. They wrote, “65 year old man playing the love interest of a 30 year old. What is with these veteran actors desperate to play roles that don't fit their ages?” Mohanlal is 64 and Malavika is 31. She hit back, asking them who said she was romancing Mohanlal in the film, “who told you it’s a love interest? Stop judging people and a film with your half baked baseless assumptions.”

A screengrab of Malavika Mohanan's comment.
A screengrab of Malavika Mohanan's comment.

Announcing that she had wrapped up her first schedule of Hridayapoorvam, calling the experience ‘beautiful, warm, wholesome, heartwarming.’ She also wrote, “Learned so much from the stalwarts- Mohanlal sir & Sathyan Sir. Just watching them, having them guide me, seeing how they bring cinematic magic to life, and all of this they do with so much of dignity and respect and grace.” Malavika posted candid pictures taken during the film’s shoot at the ‘hills and tea estates’ of Thekkady in Kerala.

Recent work

In 2024, Malavika starred in the Tamil film Thangalaan and the Hindi film Yudhra. She will soon share the screen with Prabhas in the Telugu film The Raja Saab and Karthi in the Tamil film Sardar 2, apart from Hridayapoorvam in Malayalam.

Mohanlal was recently seen in Prithviraj Sukumaran’s L2 Empuraan, which is the highest-grossing Malayalam film. Apart from Hridayapoorvam, he will star in Thudarum and Vrushabha in Malayalam and play a cameo in the Telugu film Kannappa.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Malavika Mohanan hits back at fan pointing out 33 year age gap between her and Mohanlal: ‘Stop judging people’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On