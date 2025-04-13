Lakshmi Manchu breaks down in tears after brother Manchu Manoj surprises her at event. Watch

Actor Lakshmi Manchu held her annual fundraising fashion show for Teach For Change in Hyderabad on Saturday evening. A video posted by a paparazzo on Instagram shows her breaking down after brother Manchu Manoj surprised her at the gala amid family drama. (Also Read: Lakshmi Manchu says Rhea Chakraborty didn't charge a penny to walk for Teach For Change: ‘She believed in the cause’) Lakshmi Manchu looked teary-eyed after Manchu Manoj surprised her at an event in Hyderabad.

Lakshmi Manchu breaks down

In the video posted by the paparazzo, Manoj can be seen sneaking up on Lakshmi and holding his arms out to hug her. As soon as Lakshmi sees him, she looks surprised and then breaks down, and he tries to calm her. Manoj and his wife, Bhuma Mounika, even try to console her and wipe away her tears as she thanks them for coming. Later when Telugu 360 asked him why his sister cried, Manoj joked, “We haven't met in a while. She felt bad that I turned up late.”

Fans were moved to see her in tears for her brother. One fan commented, “Papam entha miss avuthundho manoj anna ni .......they two have very special bonding chala interviews lo kuda akka cheppindhi (She misses her brother so much, they share a special bond, and she mentioned that in numerous interviews).” Another wrote, “Bonding ala undi she is helpless (Their bond is such, but she’s helpless).” A fan wrote, “Manoj is a very good guy. You can tell the love of their sister.”

Rift in the Manchu family

For the unversed, Manoj has not been getting along with his brother Vishnu Manchu off late, and their rift has even resulted in legal repercussions for the family. While Lakshmi has publicly stayed out of it, their father, Mohan Babu, had initially called out Manoj. Recently, Manoj also staged a dharna outside their residence when he wasn’t allowed in.

While rumours are afloat that the brothers are feuding over property, Manoj has maintained that their rift has nothing to do with money. He alleges mismanagement at their family’s educational institution and mistreatment of staff who work for the family. He also alleged that Vishnu recently stole his car and other valuables when he wasn’t home.