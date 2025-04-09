Manchu Manoj stages dharna outside Mohan Babu's home; files complaint on Vishnu Manchu for allegedly stealing car

The feud in the Manchu household escalated this week with Manchu Manoj staging a dharna outside his father Mohan Babu’s house. A Telangana Today report states that this comes after he was denied entry into the house after filing a police complaint against his brother Vishnu Manchu for stealing his car and other valuables. (Also Read: Vishnu Manchu's wife Viranica opens up about how family feud with Manoj affected kids: ‘They were scared’) Manchu Manoj and his family have been feuding for a while now and it looks like things have escalated.

Manchu Manoj stages dharna, makes fresh allegations

On Wednesday, videos and pictures of Manoj sitting at the gates of Mohan’s Jalpally house surfaced on social media. He was reportedly not allowed to enter the house and was staging a dharna at the closed front gate. Police personnel have been deployed to prevent untoward incidents. The videos show Manoj dressed in a tee shirt and pants with a hat on, silently sitting on a blanket outside the gate.

He spoke to the press and said, “This has nothing to do with property disputes. The issue began on December 8, but not a single chargesheet has been filed by the police until now. The CI pretends not to know where I stay. I have given proof for everything. Vishnu took a chance when I wasn't home. If I'm wrong, I'll shave half my head. I will beg for forgiveness if they have any proof against me.”

On Tuesday, Manoj had reportedly filed a complaint with the Narsingi police alleging his brother Vishnu stole expensive items from his house and his car when he was in Rajasthan to celebrate his daughter’s birthday.

In his complaint, he stated that on April 1, when he had gone to Jaipur, Vishnu and 150 people trespassed the Jalpally residence and took away his car. Manoj alleged his security was attacked. Apart from stealing, he alleges that Vishnu and his aides destroyed his belongings. Manoj claims his car was traced back to Vishnu’s house. He even told the media that it was sent to Madhapur when he went to his home to get it back.

Manchu family fued

Differences have cropped up between the Manchu brothers in the last few years. Manoj has claimed that his fight with his family has been about the mistreatment of staff and the way their educational institutions are run, not over property disputes. He also previously filed complaints against Mohan and Vishnu and had complaints filed against him, too.

In February, Mohan and Manoj reportedly appeared before the Rangareddy District Collector and District Magistrate over a property dispute and had a verbal exchange before the Collector about property encroachment. Manoj was also stopped from entering the Mohan Babu University in Tirupati in January.