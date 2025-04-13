Lakshmi Manchu says Rhea Chakraborty didn't charge a penny to walk for Teach For Change: ‘She believed in the cause’

Actor Lakshmi Manchu held her annual fundraising gala for the NGO Teach For Change in Hyderabad on Saturday. Rhea Chakraborty was the showstopper for the event that also saw Miss India 2020 Manasa Varanasi, Likitha Yalamanchili, Varun Sandesh, Ram Nithin and other actors walk the ramp to raise funds for children’s education. (Also Read: Inside Lakshmi Manchu's birthday bash with Sushmita Sen, Rakul Preet Singh, Karan Kundrra. Watch) Lakshmi Manchu's Teach For Change fundraising show saw Rhea Chakraborty as the showstopper.

“2025 has been the most interesting…in terms of living in Mumbai and travelling for work all over,” says Lakshmi, catching up with Hindustan Times about her life, why championing this cause is important to her, finding solace away from home in Mumbai, her upcoming projects including a mystery reality show and more.

Lakshmi Manchu on fundraising for Teach For Change

Lakshmi is the chairperson and trustee of Teach For Change, a non-profit working to improve the quality of education in government schools in India. “It’s my baby, and it’s the 11th year since we first began fundraising for it,” says the actor, adding, “I used to do the same when I was in LA (Los Angeles, USA), as well, working with kids and education. I truly believe education is the best kind of freedom you can give to a child, which is why I want people to volunteer and help this cause as much as they can.”

She’s no short of volunteers at this fashion show, though, which was filled with stars showcasing clothes by Swathi Veldandi and jewels by Aabharanam. “I have been lucky to have my colleagues walk for me through the years. I have to mention that none of them (including Rhea) take money for this. In an industry where showstoppers charge a bomb, everyone turns up to fundraise only because they believe in the cause. This year, we had 42 actors walking the ramp. Some years, a few of them even show up on the spot to support the cause,” explains Lakshmi.

Sushmita Sen, Dia Mirza, Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, Aditi Rao Hydari, Huma Qureshi, Sania Mirza, Rakul Preet Singh, Bipasha Basu, Shruti Haasan, Saina Nehwal, and Harshvardhan Rane are few of the stars who supported the cause in the previous years.

Finding a home away from home in Mumbai

Lakshmi flew to Hyderabad from Mumbai for the event because, in 2023, she shifted base along with her daughter Vidya Nirvana Manchu Anand (whom she lovingly calls Apple). Her friends Ram Charan, Rana, and Rakul helped her with it. But two years later, she says, both she and Apple have adjusted well to life in Mumbai.

“I thought Apple would take a lot more time to adjust. I even said no to work to help her transition better. But she took to it like fish to water and swam so fast, I can’t catch up. (laughs),” says Lakshmi, adding, “Mumbai has grabbed my heart. Every day is new, offering a new perspective with new people and challenges. It has kept me grounded. Hyderabad is home, and I miss my family, friends and the khaana (food) there. But I’m glad that I can also fly home anytime I want and experience the best of both worlds.”

Speaking of family, the actor chooses not to address the tension between her dad, Mohan Babu, and brothers, Vishnu Manchu and Manchu Manoj, back home. Instead, she focuses on her charity, daughter, new life in Mumbai, and work. “I have my first reality show coming out in May, and I am as nervous as I can be. I don’t know what the edit is making me look like,” says the actor, who is rumoured to feature on The Traitors on Prime Video, hosted by Karan Johar. “I also produced and starred in a movie called Daksha with my dad. I have a few more releases in the pipeline that’ll be announced soon,” she rounds off.