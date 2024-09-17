Karan Johar to host reality show, The Traitors: All we know about the Indian remake of the show

Global reality show, The Traitors, is getting a ‘desi’ twist through the Indian version of the show, with host Karan Johar taking on hosting duties. The show was officially announced on Tuesday, generating excitement among fans who are eagerly awaiting more details about the Indian version. Also read: Raj Kundra to Uorfi Javed, list of possible contestants on The Traitors, new reality show hosted by Karan Johar Karan Johar has started filming the show.

Want to know more about The Traitors Indian adaptation? We've got you covered. Keep reading.

Filming starts

The Indian adaptation of The Traitors is currently in production. On Tuesday, an official announcement was shared around the show, revealing that filming has begun.

Karan Johar takes the reins as host

Karan Johar will be hosting the show, and is excited about taking on the new duty. In a statement, he said, “Having watched the UK and US versions, I have become an avid fan of the format and am in awe of Claudia Winkleman and Alan Cumming, who are so marvellous in the way they host their respective shows with poise yet suspenseful theatrics that leave you at the edge of your seat”.

“I am thrilled to take on the mantle as the host for the Indian adaptation of the show. And the 20 players on the show are in for an unforgettable and unpredictable journey, especially with me operating in the shadows,” he added.

A game of trust and deception

The game will feature 20 players arriving at a royal palace, hoping to win the accumulated cash bounty that is amassed through various physical and psychological missions carried out by them. It will challenge the intellect, wit, and strategic prowess of its players as they compete for the large cash jackpot.

About the show

The Traitors was first launched in the Netherlands in 2021. The format has proved its international appeal with over 25 adaptations and numerous returning seasons. The international adaptations of the format include the Emmy winning US version. The US version will return for a third season and the UK version has been commissioned for a fourth season and celebrity version.

Will stream on…

Prime Video India will stream the Indian adaptation of the BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning global format. It is produced by BBC Studios India Productions. The release date is not out yet.