‘Nazar utaar do’: Heeramandi cast, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Sobhita congratulate newlyweds Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth
Stars from all film industries — and all parts of Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's lives — were eager to congratulate the bride and groom.
Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari officially became husband and wife and shared a series of stunning wedding photos on Monday. As they gave a glimpse of their joyful union with sweet Instagram posts, celebrities such as filmmaker Karan Johar and actors Sobhita Dhulipala, Sonakshi Sinha and others flooded the comment sections of their posts with enthusiastic notes for the newlyweds. Also read | Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth are the most beautiful bride and groom; her unique half-moon alta steals the show
'So beautiful'
Aditi's Heeramandi co-star Sonakshi Sinha was one of the first ones to comment, writing, "Congratulationsssss babiessss (red heart emojis)." Their co-star Manisha Koirala wrote, "Congratulations darling... tones of love to you guys!!!"
Actors Athiya Shetty and Bhumi Pednekar dropped a bunch of emojis as they congratulated the newlyweds. Actor Ananya Panday commented, “So beautiful! Congratulations...”
'This is surreal'
Sobhita Dhulipala wrote, "This is surreal, to eternal love! Both of you, so beautiful so serene!" Karan gushed about the couple, dropping a bunch of emojis and writing, "Nazar utaar do (let an evil eye be not cast)!!!! So gorgeous... congratulations to both of you..."
‘Congratulations lovebirds’
Actor Genelia D'Souza said, "Congratulations dearest Aditi and Siddharth… so happy for you guys." Singer Sophie Choudry commented, "So so so beautiful!! Sending you guys so much love!! Congratulations." Actor Sayani Gupta wrote, “Beautiful! Congratulations lovebirds!”
First wedding photos are out
In their joint Instagram caption, Aditi and Sidharth wrote, "'You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars…' To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity…to laughter, to never growing up… To Eternal Love, Light and Magic… Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu."
Aditi wore a cream and golden saree with temple jewellery, while Siddharth chose a cream kurta with white and golden mundu. The pictures hint that the couple married at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy, as Aditi recently said she wanted. The couple was seen with close family in some of the wedding photos.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.